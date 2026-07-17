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World & Nation

Israeli strike on funeral kills 7 and wounds 22 in Gaza, local hospital says

By Wafaa Shurafa
Associated Press
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DEIR AL BALAH, Gaza Strip — An Israeli strike on a funeral in the Gaza Strip Friday killed at least seven people and wounded another 22, according to a local hospital.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp confirmed the number of casualties, saying people were struck at the funeral for a Palestinian killed in a strike earlier on Friday.

Israel and the Hamas militant group agreed to a ceasefire deal in October aimed at halting a two-year-long war.

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The heaviest fighting has subsided but at least 1,123 people have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect, according to the territory’s Health Ministry.

The ministry, which has been part of the Hamas-led government, maintains detailed casualty records that are seen as generally reliable by U.N. agencies and independent experts. It does not give a breakdown of civilians and militants but says women and children make up most of the dead.

Militants have carried out shooting attacks on troops, and Israel says its strikes are in response to that and other violations. Five Israeli soldiers have been killed since the ceasefire.

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The war began after the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killed around 1,200 people and saw 251 taken hostage. Israel’s retaliatory offensive in Gaza has killed more than 73,264 Palestinians, including those killed since the ceasefire, Gaza’s Health Ministry said.

Shurafa writes for the Associated Press.

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