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World & Nation

Landslide in China’s Chongqing city kills 8 and leaves 34 missing

Rescuers conduct search and rescue operation
Rescuers conduct search and rescue operation on the site of the landslide in Pengshui County in southwestern China’s Chongqing on Friday.
(Huang Wei / Xinhua News Agency via Associated Press)
Associated Press
0:00 0:00

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BEIJING — A landslide Friday in the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing killed eight people and left 34 missing, burying residential buildings and forcing more than 1,100 people to evacuate, state media reported.

Ten people were rescued from the debris, among them two seriously injured, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

The landslide occurred at around 9:08 a.m. in Chongqing’s Pengshui County, when massive amounts of rocks and soil washed downslope, burying more than 10 residential buildings, state broadcaster CCTV said.

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Water, electricity and gas supplies were cut off within a 1-kilometer (0.6-mile) radius of the landslide to prevent further disruptions. Over 800 rescuers were on the site.

Images by CCTV showed part of a mountainside collapsing onto a residential area. Several buildings were located next to the collapse site, while rescue crews combed through the debris. Rescue efforts were hindered by the unstable terrain and the risk of another landslide, according to the broadcaster.

Images shared on social media showed orange-clad rescuers using excavators to dig through the rubble. At one point, a team of rescuers pulled a survivor out of the debris.

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Large slabs of rock had slid beside buildings into a waterway below. Two buildings that looked about five and 15 stories high were damaged but still standing.

The rain-triggered landslide occurred near a section of the Wujiang River, which cuts through karst mountains peppered with small towns and terraces.

Authorities said they sent more than 8,000 disaster relief items to Chongqing, including tents, folding beds and family emergency kits.

Pengshui County is located in the southeast part of Chongqing, bordering the provinces of Hubei and Guizhou.

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