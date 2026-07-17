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Trump’s envoy greeted by protests in Venice on latest stop of super yacht diplomacy tour

U.S. Ambassador Tilman Fertitta's superyacht 'Boardwall' docked in Italy
U.S. Ambassador Tilman Fertitta’s superyacht ‘Boardwall’ is docked as part of “Freedom 250 Coastal Diplomacy” tour, as protest by activists is expected, in Venice, Italy Friday.
(Luca Bruno / Associated Press)
By Colleen Barry
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  • Billionaire U.S. ambassador to Italy Tilman Fertitta sailed into Venice aboard his 384-foot super yacht, drawing protests from residents who see his ‘Coastal Diplomacy 250’ tour as flaunting American power.
  • Activists, including groups that opposed Jeff Bezos’ Venice wedding, unfurled a banner reading “Venezia non si USA,” denouncing rampant tourism, rising prices and Trump’s Iran strikes as an “arrogant” affront to struggling locals.
  • Fertitta, a hospitality mogul and Houston Rockets owner worth billions, is using the yacht tour to mark 250 years of U.S. independence amid a cooling Trump-Meloni alliance.

VENICE, Italy — The billionaire U.S. ambassador to Italy was met by protests when he arrived in Venice Friday aboard his luxury yacht as part of a coastal diplomacy tour marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Hospitality mogul Tilman Fertitta’s arrival represents an unwelcome display of American wealth and influence for many Italians at a time when they see the Trump administration as upending the post-World War II international order.

The so-called Coastal Diplomacy 250 tour of 13 Italian coastal regions on a super yacht is intended to celebrate “our shared history, our economic partnership, and the cultural bonds that make the U.S.-Italy relationship so special,” Fertitta said in a social media post.

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In Venice, many of the same groups that protested the wedding last year of Jeff Bezos to Lauren Sanchez are mobilizing against Fertitta’s arrival aboard the 384-foot luxury yacht, Boardwalk, which features two helipads, a pair of swimming pools and a fully equipped spa and gym.

On July 4, protest organizers unfurled a banner reading “Venezia non si USA,” which is a play on words combining the Italian phrase “Venice is not to be used” with the acronym USA. The banner was as long as Fertitta’s yacht to illustrate what the protesters called “the dimensions of his arrogance.”

“It’s arrogant to think he can do what he wants in a city that is ever more sold to the single culture of tourism,’’ organizer Stella Morion told The Associated Press. She said protesters are also opposed to President Donald Trump’s international politics, including U.S. strikes on Iran, which she said have prompted a spike in energy prices.

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“It is the umpteenth slap in the face of a city and all of the people in Venice who struggle to reach the end of the month due to an increase in prices caused by Trump’s war,” she said.

Fertitta has declined a request for an interview to discuss the tour and the planned protest.

The billionaire owner of Fertitta Entertainment was sworn in as ambassador to Italy in 2025. He made his fortune in the hospitality industry, including restaurants, hotels and casinos. He also owns the NBA’s Houston Rockets. His official biography puts his net worth at $11.3 billion, while Forbes ranks him among the 100 wealthiest Americans.

Details of who Fertitta will meet while in Venice have not been released, but he is expected to attend the famed Redentore festival on Saturday, which commemorates the end of the plague in 1576 culminating with celebratory fireworks over St. Mark’s Basin.

He has already stopped over in the Sicilian port town of Cefalu, where his family’s roots trace back to 1566, and met with the governor in Palermo. Other stops have included the Calabrian port of Le Castella and sailed along the coast of Puglia and up the Adriatic coastline to Venice.

Fertitta’s tenure includes navigating a cooling in the once warm relationship between Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni and Trump, who has made a series of social media attacks against her. Meloni, who was once seen as a close political ally in Europe with similar views on such issues as immigration, did not attend 250th celebrations at the U.S. Embassy.

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Barry writes for the Associated Press.

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