Iran says it is suspending commitments to interim deal with U.S. as they exchange attacks

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The United States and Iran exchanged strikes aimed at infrastructure and military targets on Saturday as an Iranian negotiator said Tehran had suspended its commitments under the interim deal with the U.S., snapping another fragile thread as the war shows no end in sight.

The battle over the Strait of Hormuz intensified in a conflict increasingly focused on control of the essential waterway that previously carried a fifth of the world’s crude oil. The widening strikes threatened civilians and services to them, including desalination plants for drinking water, while the global economy again was on alert.

The U.S. Central Command said early Saturday that its seventh straight night of strikes hit “surveillance sites, military logistics infrastructure, underground weapons storage, and maritime capabilities.”

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Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, told state TV that the U.S. has violated its commitments under the deal that was signed about a month ago, and now Iran is “no longer implementing them.”

There was no new word on mediation efforts.

Kuwait hit hard

The most significant damage from Iranian strikes Saturday occurred in Kuwait, where a water desalination plant and an oil facility were hit, according to Kuwaiti authorities and the Kuwait Petroleum Corp. Both declined to provide locations.

The strikes injured several people at the oil facility and caused a fire at the desalination plant, forcing several power generation units offline. It was the second attack against a desalination plant in two days in the tiny desert nation that depends on desalination for 90% of its drinking water.

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Several firefighters and a worker were injured while battling two other blazes sparked by Iranian strikes, according to the Kuwait Fire Force. Kuwait briefly closed its airspace because of missile threats, and Kuwait Airways said it was rescheduling most flights to and from the capital.

Meanwhile, Iraq said it shot down attack drones over the city of Irbil. Jordan’s state-run Petra news agency said the kingdom’s air defense systems had downed Iranian missiles, while air sirens sounded multiple times in Bahrain throughout the day and in Saudi Arabia in the morning, according to their governments.

U.S. strikes Iranian infrastructure

U.S. airstrikes hit an electricity and desalination plant in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province, Iranian state TV reported. IRNA, the state-run news agency, said the Bonji desalination plant was destroyed, cutting off water supplies to about 10,000 people, and a desalination plant on strategic Qeshm Island inside the Strait of Hormuz was damaged.

Attacks on desalination plants, by both the U.S. and Iran, may be considered a war crime under the Geneva Convention and other international law.

Overnight strikes damaged two tunnels and a bridge, disrupting one of the main highways toward Bandar Abbas, Iran’s main port that sits near the narrowest part of the strait, according to IRNA. The news agency said three bridges were hit Saturday, including one on a route to Bandar Abbas.

Iran acknowledged “attacks on power infrastructure” during the U.S. airstrikes for the first time Friday when its Energy Ministry issued a call for people to use less power in southern provinces “experiencing extreme heat.” It did not specify what was hit.

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The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stepped up its warning that countries hosting U.S. forces should be “prepared to receive a corresponding response,” according to Iran’s state TV.

Iranian authorities said at least 50 people have been killed and more than 500 wounded in U.S. strikes in the last three weeks, including eight killed in a strike on a bridge Friday. Since the start of the war, more than 8,000 Iranians have been killed, including 1,738 civilians, according to the website Iran War Live.

U.S. officials acknowledged 13 additional U.S. service members — 10 Army soldiers and three Navy sailors — had been injured since Monday, but offered no details. Since the war began, 14 U.S. service members have been killed and 427 wounded.

Struggle over the strait

Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz to shipping traffic after the war started with U.S. and Israeli strikes Feb. 28. That sent the price of oil soaring and has given Tehran significant leverage in negotiations.

Iran has said the strait must be under its sole control and vessels should pay fees to Tehran, even though the world for decades has considered it an international waterway. It fired on ships in recent days. Crossings through the strait fell to a three-week low, according to an international shipping tracker.

Trump has resumed threats to target power stations and bridges to try to compel Iran to loosen its hold. The U.S. in the last week reimposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports to halt its shipments of crude oil.

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A growing amount of the region’s energy is being shipped through pipelines, but not nearly enough to offset the decline in shipping.

Before the war began, the U.S. had been in talks with Iran over its nuclear program. Trump now faces political pressure to end the war and avoid the kind of prolonged Middle East conflict he had campaigned against.

Gambrell and Ezzidin write for the Associated Press. Ezzidin reported from Cairo. AP writers Amir Vahdat in Tehran, Melanie Lidman in Tel Aviv, Stella Martany in Irbil, Iraq, and Konstantin Toropin in Washington contributed to this report.