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World & Nation

Norway’s largest fire in modern era destroys more than 100 homes

Smoke rises over burning homes
Smoke rises over burning houses in the Krokstadelva village in Drammen, Norway, on Friday.
(Thomas Fure / NTB Scanpix / AP)
Associated Press

DRAMMEN, Norway — The largest residential fire in modern Norwegian history destroyed more than 100 homes and forced hundreds of people to evacuate, authorities said Saturday.

The fire started in a townhouse in the southern city of Drammen, about 20 miles southwest of Oslo, around 3:30 p.m. Friday, police said. It spread through the area and into nearby forests. Firefighters on Saturday morning continued their efforts to bring the blaze under control.

The Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection said Saturday that it was the largest fire of its kind in modern times.

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NRK, Norway’s public broadcaster, said hundreds of people went to an evacuation center.

No residents have been reported missing, police said. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

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