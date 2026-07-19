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5 family members found dead after flash flood in a scenic Utah canyon, authorities say

Associated Press
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  • A Utah family’s day hike turned deadly when a flash flood swept through a red rock canyon, killing all five at the remote Sunglow Campground.
  • The victims were identified as Provo Fire Capt. Spencer Long, his wife, Katrina, and their three sons. The Longs’ daughter was the only family member not on the trip.
  • Deputies recovered the bodies Friday and Saturday as tributes poured in, with friends, colleagues and Katrina’s medical spa community rallying online to support the Longs’ surviving daughter.

BICKNELL, Utah — Five family members who had set out for a day of hiking were killed after a flash flood swept through canyons of southern Utah, law enforcement officials said.

The victims were a Provo fire department captain, his wife and their three sons, according to fire officials. Their daughter was the only family member not on the trip.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office did not identify the victims; Provo Fire and Rescue confirmed in a social media post that Fire Capt. Spencer Long and members of his family were killed. The others who died were Long’s wife, Katrina, and their sons, Reid, Thayne and Gage, according to a GoFundMe site set up by a family friend to support the Longs’ daughter.

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The Longs arrived Friday at Sunglow Campground in a scenic red rock canyon near Bicknell, Utah, for their day excursion, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“It is believed the family fell victim to flooding caused by heavy rains,” the office said in a news release.

“We are absolutely heartbroken by the death of Captain Spencer Long and his family. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time,” Provo Fire and Rescue said in a statement.

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Friday night, deputies were called to the campground after the body of a young male was found in the flood wash. The bodies of the other family members were recovered late Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, tributes to the victims poured in.

“Spencer and Katrina were loving, devoted parents whose greatest joy was their family. They touched the lives of so many with their kindness, generosity, and unwavering love,” Bree Nielson wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Katrina Long was the co-founder of a medical spa. “Our hearts are with all of their loved ones as we grieve the unimaginable loss of Katrina, her husband, and their three beautiful boys,” Summit Medical Spa posted on Facebook.

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