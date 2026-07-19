A ferry carrying 116 people capsizes off Guyana, with 67 rescued as search continues

The MV Barima, which capsized late Saturday night, set sail from Georgetown, Guyana, pictured here in 2024.

A ferry carrying 116 passengers and crew members capsized off Guyana, with 67 people rescued so far, authorities said Sunday.

The MV Barima was sailing from the capital, Georgetown, along the North Atlantic coast to Port Kaituma, said Guyanese Prime Minister Mark Phillips, who is leading the government’s response.

A distress call was received at 11:01 p.m. Saturday, which prompted a search-and-rescue operation involving state and private boats, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill said on Facebook.

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The 67 rescued include 15 children, Phillips said online.

Authorities said the vessel capsized near the Pomeroon River.

Details of the search-and-rescue operation were not clear, or whether there were any dead, but Guyanese officials said they expect more passengers to be rescued.

Edghill said the vessel was fitted with 250 life jackets, two rigid life rafts and six inflatable life rafts.

