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Rescuers in Indonesia find mother-and-son survivors from sunken passenger boat

Rescuers in red jackets aboard a boat scan the sea in a search for survivors
In a photo released on July 19, 2026, rescuers scan the horizon as they search for survivors after a passenger boat sank near the Selayar Islands in South Sulawesi, Indonesia.
(Makassar Search and Rescue Office / Associated Press)
By Mohammad Taufan and Edna Tarigan
0:00 0:00

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  • Rescuers in eastern Indonesia have found a mother and adult son alive on a remote island days after their passenger boat sank, with 18 people still missing.
  • More than 200 searchers, joined by troops, police, fishermen and residents, battle high waves and strong winds as they comb the waters off South Sulawesi.
  • The KM Nurul Salsa was carrying 78 people when its engine failed and it sank. At least one person has been confirmed dead.

PALU, Indonesia — Rescuers in eastern Indonesia on Sunday found two more survivors, a mother and son, from a passenger boat that sank last week and were searching for 18 others still missing.

Fishermen found the 46-year-old woman and her 24-year-old son stranded on Balaloho Island, one of the small inhabited isles among the Selayar Islands, officials said.

More than 200 rescuers aboard vessels were joined over the weekend by Indonesian troops, police, fishermen and residents, said Andi Sultan, head of emergency response in Makassar, a port city on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island.

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“Rescue teams also faced extremely harsh weather conditions, including waves as high as [6½ to 10 feet] and strong winds,” Sultan said.

A search-and-rescue team retrieved five survivors Saturday evening, including a 7-year-old girl, who were clinging to a fish trap.

At least one person has been confirmed dead.

The KM Nurul Salsa, which was carrying 78 passengers and crew members, experienced engine failure and sank Wednesday about 43 nautical miles from the port in the Selayar Islands, in South Sulawesi province.

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Passenger boats are a common form of transportation in Indonesia, an archipelago with more than 17,000 islands. Lax safety standards and problems with overcrowding frequently result in accidents.

Taufan and Tarigan write for the Associated Press. AP writer Edna Tarigan in Jakarta, Indonesia, contributed to this report.

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