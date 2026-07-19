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Second death reported in Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in New York City

An electron microscope image of Legionella pneumophila bacteria
A 1978 electron microscope image shows Legionella pneumophila, the bacteria that cause Legionnaires’ disease.
(Francis Chandler / U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention / AP)
Associated Press
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  • A Legionnaires’ disease outbreak on Manhattan’s Upper East Side has sickened at least 72 people and claimed two lives, as New York City health officials sound alarms.
  • Investigators are testing and ordering disinfection of building cooling towers, targeting the warm, stagnant water where Legionella bacteria thrive, even as new reported cases begin to decline.
  • The treatable but often deadly pneumonia has a roughly 10% fatality rate and previously killed seven people in a Harlem outbreak, underscoring ongoing urban public health vulnerabilities.

NEW YORK — A second person has died in connection with an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in New York, the New York City Health Department has announced.

The outbreak on Manhattan’s Upper East Side has infected 72 people, according to health officials. Two people have died. The first death was announced Friday, and the second was announced Saturday.

“We are heartbroken to learn that another New Yorker has lost their life to Legionnaires’ disease on the Upper East Side. Our deepest condolences are with their loved ones as they grieve,” New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Alister F. Martin said in a statement.

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Legionnaires’ disease is a form of severe pneumonia caused by Legionella pneumophila, a type of bacteria that thrive in warm, stagnant water. Health officials have focused on testing cooling towers that are part of air conditioning systems for large buildings. Property owners have been ordered to drain and disinfect towers where there has been a positive test result.

Health officials did not pinpoint a source for the current outbreak but said there has been a sustained decline in new cases. They said that indicates the source of exposure to Legionella bacteria has probably been eliminated.

Legionnaires’ disease is treatable but 10% of people will die due to complications from the illness, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last year, seven people died and more than 100 were sickened during an outbreak in New York’s Harlem neighborhood.

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Legionella was discovered after an outbreak in 1976 among people who went to a Philadelphia convention of the American Legion, according to the CDC. Among 182 people who were infected, 29 died. Those affected suffered from a type of pneumonia that came to be known as Legionnaires’ disease.

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