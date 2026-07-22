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World & Nation

Venezuela confirms 3 people have died of hantavirus infections, 2 more deaths suspected

A Venezuelan flag waves in the wind atop the National Assembly palace in Caracas.
A Venezuelan flag waves in the wind atop the National Assembly palace in Caracas, Venezuela, on Jan. 20.
(Matias Delacroix / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela confirmed on Tuesday that three people died of infections of hantavirus, but stressed there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission in the South American country, which has rarely reported cases of the rodent-borne disease in humans.

The Health Ministry said hantavirus was also suspected in the deaths of two health workers in the southwestern state of Barinas. Those cases remain under investigation and were not linked to the three fatalities in the eastern state of Anzoátegui, about 407 miles away.

Both states were spared the worst of the back-to-back major earthquakes that hit northern Venezuela earlier this month.

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CARACAS, VENEZUELA - JUNE 24: A damaged building at Los Palos Grandes after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Venezuela and other regions in the Caribbean on June 24, 2026 in Caracas, Venezuela. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the main earthquake was followed by a 7.5-magnitude aftershock less than a minute later; although some buildings collapsed, the number of victims remains unknown. (Photo by Jesus Vargas/Getty Images)

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Scientists say Caracas’ seismic risk mirrors that of Los Angeles and San Francisco, where older non-ductile concrete, soft-story and brick buildings are also at risk.

The ministry described the deaths in Anzoátegui and Barinas as isolated incidents that “do not represent a risk to the general community.” But it added that health workers would be sent to the affected states to “guarantee the health security of all Venezuelans,” without elaborating.

The Venezuelan Medical Federation, a national professional group, said the deaths in Anzoátegui were from the same family in the rural municipality of Miranda in the south of the state.

Hantaviruses exist throughout the world and are spread mainly by contact with rodents such as rats and mice. It’s rare and not easy for a hantavirus to spread between people. In severe cases, the virus can cause a deadly lung infection or kidney failure.

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As a recent deadly outbreak aboard a cruise ship in the Atlantic showed, some hantaviruses can spread between people in rare cases. The little-studied Andes hantavirus, detected in the outbreak that killed three passengers and infected several others on the MV Hondius in May, raised concerns around the world due to its mortality rate, as high as 30%, and the current lack of treatment and vaccines.

Weeks later in Argentina, from where the hantavirus-stricken cruise set sail, authorities are still trying to figure out the origin of the outbreak.

An early hypothesis circulated by officials suggested that patient zero, a Dutch ornithologist, may have become infected in the southernmost city of Ushuaia, famed for its location “at the end of the world.” But Argentine scientists who tested rats for the Andes hantavirus in the area recently ruled out Ushuaia as the source of the outbreak — to the relief of the Antarctic cruise hub heavily reliant on foreign tourism.

Argentina also concluded the wine-producing province of Mendoza was not the source of contagion earlier this month, after local investigators and biologists from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found no trace of hantavirus in rodents collected from areas visited by the Dutch man and his wife.

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