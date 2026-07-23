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Nicaragua’s parliament moves to abolish elections under Ortega’s order, fueling criticisms

Nicaraguan police have their picture taken with President Daniel Ortega.
Nicaraguan police have their picture taken with President Daniel Ortega, in Masaya, Nicaragua, on July 13, 2018.
(Cristobal Venegas / Associated Press)
By Megan Janetsky
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MEXICO CITY — Nicaragua’s lawmakers said they will carry out a plan by President Daniel Ortega to abolish elections in the Central American country, prompting renewed criticisms by the international community.

The move was announced in a statement Tuesday by Nicaragua’s congress, which is firmly in the hands of Ortega and his wife and co-President Rosario Murillo. It said the latest constitutional overhaul will ensure Nicaragua’s “peace, security and stability.”

The legislature was following through on Ortega’s announcement from the weekend that “there won’t be anymore elections,” reflecting both his effort to extend his nearly 20-year rule and remove any chance of the opposition gaining power.

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Under Ortega, the government has carried out a sweeping crackdown on dissent following a violent suppression of protests in 2018. Authorities have jailed opposition politicians, religious leaders and others, and also shut down thousands of civil society organizations in the country.

The congress has repeatedly amended the constitution to concentrate power in Ortega’s hands and eliminate any shred of democratic independence and dissent in the country.

Ortega’s remarks on Sunday, during a speech marking the anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution, effectively canceled Nicaragua’s next elections. The vote was originally scheduled for November 2027 after the government-controlled congress voted in January 2025 to extend the five-year presidential term by one year.

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Volker Türk, the United Nations high commissioner for human rights, sharply condemned Nicaragua’s developments, saying that “people of all political viewpoints must be allowed to vote and run for office.”

“These latest developments further deepen the severe restrictions on fundamental freedoms, the dismantling of civic space, and the steady erosion of the rule of law,” Türk said in a statement Wednesday.

Nicaragua’s government declined to comment on the criticism, saying in a statement, “Thank you for your interest.”

On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the move by Ortega and Murillo to eliminate elections in Nicaragua “lays bare their true authoritarian nature.”

“The United States calls on the international community to join forces to demonstrate to the Murillo-Ortega dictatorship that it cannot expect to maintain business as usual with other nations when it is thwarting the basic tenets of our democratic hemisphere,” Rubio wrote in a statement.

The Trump administration — despite harsh words, sanctions and repeated criticisms — has made few major moves against Nicaragua’s government. In nearby El Salvador, where President Nayib Bukele, an ally of President Trump, has also whittled away democratic checks-and-balances and gone after critics, the U.S. administration has largely praised the leader.

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Janetsky writes for the Associated Press.

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