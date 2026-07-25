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A 4th firefighter dies from burn injuries in last month’s Colorado blaze

Smoke rises over a reddish brown mesa landscape
Smoke rises from the Snyder fire near Thompson Springs, Utah, on June 28.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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  • A fourth firefighter, Nathan Matthews, 43, dies from burn injuries weeks after being trapped while battling a Colorado wildfire near the Utah border.
  • Matthews was part of a helitack crew that deployed emergency shelters as fast-moving flames overtook them, killing three colleagues at the scene and injuring him and a colleague.
  • The tragedy unfolds amid a punishing Western wildfire season driven by dry weather, scant snowpack, heat and erratic winds.

A fourth firefighter has died from burns after he and several colleagues were overcome by a fast-moving wildfire near the Colorado-Utah border last month, officials said Saturday.

Nathan Matthews, 43, of Lincoln, Neb., died Friday, the U.S. Interior Department said in a release.

“This is another heartbreaking loss for our wildland fire family,” said U.S. Wildland Fire Service Chief Brian Fennessy.

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Matthews’ death came nearly a month after he and other firefighters were enveloped June 27 in what’s known as a burnover, in which a fire spreads and closes off all escape routes. They were part of a helitack crew — a group that gets dropped by helicopter into remote areas to try to squelch new, rapidly expanding fires — that had been deployed in Mesa County, Colo., west of Grand Junction.

The firefighters deployed tent-like emergency shelters to try to shield themselves from the flames, officials said, but three firefighters died at the scene: Emily Barker, 38; Nick Hutcherson, 27; and Sydney Watson, 26.

Matthews and another were taken for medical treatment. The Interior Department declined Saturday to discuss their treatment, Matthews’ career or the surviving firefighter’s current condition.

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Barker, Hutcherson and Watson were honored at a memorial service earlier this month. Memorial arrangements for Matthews haven’t yet been announced.

The western U.S. has been contending with dozens of large wildfires this summer. Months of dry weather, a record lack of snow in some areas, hot spells and erratic winds have contributed.

Firefighters were bracing Saturday for the possibility of worsening fires in Oregon, where a blaze near Bend was of particular concern because of its proximity to people.

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