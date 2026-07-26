Advertisement
World & Nation

Multiple people shot after gunfire breaks out near Seattle’s Space Needle

Two police officers investigating a scene cordoned off by red and yellow tape
Police officers respond to a shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival on Sunday.
(Nick Wagner / Seattle Times via AP)
LIBOR JANY.
By Libor Jany
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Multiple people were injured in a shooting Sunday night at an events complex close to the Space Needle in Seattle, police said in a statement.

Authorities did not immediately say what precipitated the shooting or how many people were wounded, as social media began to light up with videos and accounts of the attack.

On X, Seattle police urged people to avoid the area around the Seattle Center.

The Seattle Times reported that the area was teeming with revelers attending a food festival called the Bite of Seattle.

Advertisement

A reporter for the paper was in attendance and recalled hearing several loud pops, followed by what sounded like rapid gunfire around 6 p.m.

The paper quoted several witnesses who recounted how the sound of the gunfire sent screaming bystanders scrambling for cover.

One woman, 22-year-old Kayla Carris, told the news outlet that she witnessed bystanders “just throwing stuff and running” to get inside a nearby building.

Advertisement

Two festival attendees told local news station KOMO that they heard “seven to eight shots.”

Although violent crime overall has been trending downward nationwide, there have been at least 270 mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year, according to the website Gun Violence Archive, which tracks shootings from more than 7,500 law enforcement, media, government and commercial sources. The site defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four victims are shot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More to Read

World & NationThe LatestCrime & Courts

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Libor Jany

Libor Jany covers the Los Angeles Police Department. Before joining the Los Angeles Times in 2022, he covered public safety for the Star Tribune in Minneapolis. A St. Paul, Minn., native, Jany studied communications at Mississippi State University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    The Human Factor: What To Do About Our Role In Southern California Fires

    In this episode of Rebuilding L.A., host Kate Cagle talks to some of the members of the California Wildfire & Forest Resilience Task Force to learn what the state is doing differently to mitigate our first risk.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement