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World & Nation

Netanyahu accuses Mamdani of ‘fomenting hate’ and calls ICC war-crimes charges ‘bogus’

Benjamin Netanyahu walks through a door along with other people
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaves the courtroom after his hearing July 15 on corruption charges in the district court in East Jerusalem.
(Ohad Zwigenberg / Associated Press)
By Lisa Mascaro
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  • Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani of ‘fomenting hate’ after Mamdani urged U.S. authorities to enforce an ICC war-crimes warrant should Netanyahu attend September’s U.N. General Assembly.
  • Netanyahu warned that U.S. bipartisan support for Israel and Jewish security in New York are eroding amid bitter political fights over the Gaza war.
  • Trump publicly assured Netanyahu he will not be arrested in the U.S., as the Israeli leader prepares Washington meetings and a visit to honor late Sen. Lindsey Graham.

WASHINGTON — Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani is “fomenting hate” by calling the prime minister a war criminal who should be arrested over the war in Gaza if he visits the city for the United Nations General Assembly.

Netanyahu said he intends to be in New York in September to address the annual U.N. gathering of world leaders, despite the mayor’s suggestion that he is not welcome. Mamdani said last week that although New York City does not have legal authority to execute an arrest warrant issued by the world’s top war-crimes court, he encouraged the federal government to do so.

“He’s supposed to be the mayor of all New Yorkers — Jews, Christians, Muslims, everyone,” Netanyahu said on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo. “But he’s trying to turn one group against the other.”

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The prime minister has become an increasingly polarizing figure over Israel’s war in Gaza, which was ignited by the Oct. 7, 2023, deadly attack on southern Israel by Hamas militants. Israel also joined the U.S. in starting the war against Iran on Feb. 28 before launching a ground invasion in southern Lebanon in response to fire from the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group.

Netanyahu on Sunday dismissed the International Criminal Court’s war crimes charges against him as “bogus.” He pointed to sexual misconduct allegations against the ICC’s top prosecutor, who was removed from that post Friday, and said the warrant was an attempt to divert attention.

The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

U.S. support for Israel at risk, Netanyahu says

Netanyahu said he was concerned that once-bipartisan political support for Israel in the U.S. is at risk, particularly as progressive Democrats aligned with Mamdani’s position splinter from many mainstream members of the party.

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He also warned against rising antisemitism in the U.S. and other Western countries, saying that when he talks to people in New York City, home to the second-largest Jewish population in the world, “Jews feel very uncomfortable.”

“And I think it’s wrong. The whole thing is wrong,” he said.

Throughout his mayoral election campaign last year, Mamdani said he would seek to order the city’s police to execute the ICC’s arrest warrant over Netanyahu’s role in the war in Gaza. Amnesty International and other international organizations have concluded that Israel’s conduct in Gaza amounts to genocide.

Mamdani acknowledged last week that his city did not have the legal authority to arrest Netanyahu and called on federal authorities to step in.

“I want to be equally clear, Benjamin Netanyahu is not welcome in New York City, nor is any other war criminal at large,” he said in a video message.

He told New Yorkers that he understood their frustration and that expressions of protest were something the city would “always respect.”

The Hague-based court has accused Netanyahu, his former defense minister and the late leader of Hamas of crimes against humanity. The Palestinian territory’s Health Ministry says over 73,000 people have been killed in Israel’s offensive — roughly half of them women and children. Some 1,200 people, most of them civilians, were killed in the initial Hamas attack on Israel.

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Trump assured Netanyahu he won’t be arrested

President Trump told Netanyahu in a social media post Monday that he “will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form, while in the United States of America.”

Netanyahu is expected in Washington this week to meet with Trump and attend funeral services for the late Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

Graham, a leading defense hawk and strong supporter of Israel, died unexpectedly two weeks ago from what is believed to be a torn aorta. The prime minster called him an “extraordinary American patriot.”

Mascaro writes for the Associated Press. AP writer Anthony Izaguirre in New York contributed to this report.

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