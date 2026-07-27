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Pakistan monsoon death toll tops 100 as more heavy rain forecast

Flooding in Lahore, Pakistan.
Motorists drive through a flooded road caused by heavy monsoon rain, in Lahore, Pakistan, on Saturday, July 25.
(K.M. Chaudary / Ap Photo/k.m. Chaudary)
Associated Press
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LAHORE, Pakistan — The death toll from monsoon rains and flash flooding in Pakistan over the past month surpassed 100 on Monday as weather forecasters warned that more heavy rain is expected across the country later this week.

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority said 109 people have died nationwide since June 26. Many of the deaths were caused by collapsing houses and roofs, with nearly half reported in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province along the Afghan border.

The latest update came a day after the disaster management authority reviewed flood preparedness measures across the country. Officials discussed plans to issue timely warnings to communities living along rivers so residents can move to safer areas voluntarily or be evacuated before floodwaters inundate their communities.

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Last week, heavy rain lashed parts of the country, including Lahore, Pakistan’s cultural capital, where several neighborhoods were flooded, forcing commuters to take lengthy detours. Images on social media showed residents wading through water. It drew criticism from residents, who questioned the government’s preparedness and response to extreme weather.

Authorities in recent months have warned they cannot rule out a repeat of the extreme weather that triggered Pakistan’s devastating 2022 floods. The disaster submerged about one-third of the country, killing 1,737 people and displacing millions.

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