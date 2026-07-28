France orders 4,000 more evacuated as fires displace a third of a million across southwest Europe

Three men try to suppress a fire near Lacanau, as wildfires rage outside Bordeaux, France, on Monday.

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French authorities ordered nearly 4,000 more people to evacuate Tuesday from tourist sites on the Atlantic coast as returning heat threatened firefighters’ fragile hold on a vast wildfire west of Bordeaux.

The blaze in the Gironde region has burned an area four times the size of Paris and forced 220,000 people to evacuate.

Across France and Spain, roughly 330,000 people have been driven from homes and vacation sites by fires of exceptional scale. Spain braced for its fourth heat wave of the summer, with several blazes still out of control, including the largest in its recorded history.

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France may never have seen an evacuation on this scale in peacetime. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said Saturday it was “very likely” the largest civilian evacuation operation ever carried out in the country outside war.

Firefighters held the Gironde blaze in check through a calm night, bringing flare-ups near coastal dunes under control and keeping the burned area unchanged at 162 square miles.

Authorities called the fire stabilized, not fixed — held for now, but still capable of breaking loose as temperatures rose and humidity fell.

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Evacuations don’t deter some vacationers

The precautionary evacuation order covered campsites, holiday villages, tourist residences and leisure parks around the resort of Lacanau, Gironde regional authorities said.

“We are at a point of fragility,” Eric Brocardi, spokesperson for France’s national firefighters federation, told BFMTV on Tuesday. “We will continue attacking this fire despite the forecast rise in temperatures.”

Even as homes burned nearby and authorities urged tourists to stay away to avoid risk of death, one family told Le Parisien newspaper it had set out rather than forfeit a 4,000-euro holiday, while another group debated abandoning a trip that had cost 650 euros each.

A fire making its own weather

At its most violent, the Gironde blaze built a gargantuan black thundercloud, electrified and lit from within. It generated lightning, violent winds and new fires beyond the original front — the first such storm ever recorded in France.

France’s national weather service placed Gironde under a yellow heat warning from midday Tuesday, forecasting inland temperatures of 91 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit. Southeast winds were expected across the department, with westerly sea breezes along the coast.

More than 448 square mileshave burned across France this year, according to the Interior Ministry.

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Europe is the world’s fastest-warming continent, heating at more than twice the global average, according to the European Union’s Copernicus climate service. Western Europe recorded its hottest June on record, with extreme heat and widespread dryness contributing to the spread and intensification of fires in France and Spain, Copernicus said.

Spain braces for worsening conditions

In Spain, hundreds of firefighters backed by military emergency brigades and water-dropping aircraft continued battling several major wildfires.

Smoke from the fires reached Madrid itself, where residents in central and eastern districts could smell smoke and ash in recent days, emergency services said.

Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said Tuesday that nonstop work through the night left him “reasonably positive,” though officials warned that crews had only a brief window before extreme heat returned.

Spain’s national weather service said the country was bracing for its fourth heat wave of the summer, with temperatures expected to exceed 104 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas.

Authorities have evacuated about 79,000 people and ordered another 30,000 to remain in their homes. The government declared a national emergency over the fires.

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At least 13 people have died in wildfires in Spain this year, making 2026 one of the country’s deadliest fire seasons in decades.

“I’ve been living in San Martín de Valdeiglesias for 20 years and I never thought I would see this,” said Estella Costales, an evacuated resident staying at a temporary shelter in Brunete, near Madrid. “It’s unfortunate, but I never thought I would see such destruction.”

Fires have burned 590 square milesthis year in Spain, Ecology Minister Sara Aagesen said.

Adamson, Carlson and Silva write for the Associated Press. Adamson reported from Paris. Joseph Wilson in Barcelona, and Iain Sullivan in Brunete, Spain, also contributed to this report.