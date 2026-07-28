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ICE extends no-bid contract for major detention center in Texas, rejecting calls for closure

Camp East Montana immigrant detention center in Texas.
A sign marks the entrance to the Camp East Montana immigrant detention center on the outskirts of El Paso, Texas.
(Morgan Lee / Ap Photo/morgan Lee)
By Ryan J. Foley
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  • Democratic members of Congress and advocacy groups have called for the facility to be closed, citing reports that detainees have been routinely mistreated there.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement plans to keep one of its largest and most expensive detention facilities open for at least another year despite calls to close it over reported human rights abuses, according to a notice published last week.

ICE plans to extend the no-bid contract of the firm that runs Camp East Montana in El Paso, Texas, through Sept. 30, 2027, at a potential additional cost to taxpayers of $776 million, the notice says.

This is on top of a $452 million initial contract that the firm, Amentum Services Inc., was awarded in March when it was hastily installed to take over the camp’s operation from a contractor removed for poor performance.

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For months, Democratic members of Congress and several advocacy organizations have called for Camp East Montana to be closed, citing reports that detainees have been routinely mistreated since its opening in August 2025.

A report released earlier this month by Human Rights Watch and the American Civil Liberties Union alleged that staff routinely beat detainees, denied them medical care, made them live in filthy conditions and fed them inedible meals.

Reports by federal agencies have also found unsafe detention conditions and that the Army and ICE have wasted millions of dollars paying for unnecessary services. At least three Camp East Montana detainees have died.

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People wait outside immigration court of the US immigration and customs enforcement field office, Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Minh Connors)

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U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services estimates that up to 444,000 of the more than 1.4 million asylum cases in its backlog could be affected by the rule.

The facility at Fort Bliss, an Army base near the U.S.-Mexico border, has housed an average of more than 2,000 male and female detainees a day since Oct. 1, though its population has declined significantly in recent months, according to ICE data.

“Extending Amentum’s contract while ignoring well-documented abuses is reckless and demonstrates the Trump administration’s full-scale assault on human rights,” said Angélica César, a fellow at Human Rights Watch and the ACLU who was a lead researcher for the report. “Instead of holding private contractors accountable, DHS is choosing to perpetuate a system of harm and abuse.”

Chanel Mann, a spokesperson for Amentum, referred questions to ICE and its parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security, which didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

The CoreCivic, Inc. California City Immigration Processing Center stands in the Kern County.

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A federal judge appointed a monitor to ensure compliance with her February order that ICE provide “constitutionally adequate healthcare” at the California City Detention Facility.

ICE’s notice was a justification for extending Amentum Services’ contract for a year without a competitive bidding process.

The agency argued that relocating detainees to other facilities would be “impracticable” due to a lack of available bed space elsewhere. Transitioning to a different contractor would require replacing Amentum’s “proprietary infrastructure” and finding new workers, which would lead to duplicative costs, it said.

In all, Virginia-based Amentum stands to be paid more than $1.2 billion if it operates the camp from March 2026 through September 2027, the notice says.

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Foley writes for the Associated Press.

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