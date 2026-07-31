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World & Nation

Oprah Winfrey says she will close her school for girls in South Africa next year

Oprah Winfrey talks to students at her Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa
Oprah Winfrey talks to students at her Leadership Academy for Girls at Henley on Klip, South Africa, on Jan. 13, 2012, the eve of the first graduation.
(Denis Farrell / Associated Press)
By Michelle Gumede
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  • Oprah Winfrey will close her South Africa girls’ academy at the end of next year, fulfilling a long-planned handover of the Johannesburg-area campus to Gauteng education authorities.
  • Founded in 2007 after talks with Nelson Mandela, the 52-acre school has graduated more than 500 students, many now studying at leading universities in South Africa, the U.S. and Europe.
  • Winfrey’s foundation will pivot to a national scholarship program for academically gifted South African girls, while provincial officials promise current pupils uninterrupted support amid questions over the campus’ future.

JOHANNESBURG — Oprah Winfrey says she will close the school for underprivileged girls she set up in South Africa two decades ago at the end of next year.

Winfrey opened the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in 2007 after being inspired by conversations with former South African President Nelson Mandela about the transformative power of educating girls. He was among the guests at the school’s opening ceremony.

Winfrey’s charitable foundation ran and funded the school, but it was always part of the agreement that the academy campus near Johannesburg be ultimately handed over to the provincial education department, the academy said.

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“The dream was never simply to build a school,” Winfrey said in a statement issued by the academy on Wednesday. “It was to invest in the limitless potential of young women. That mission doesn’t end with one campus. It continues in every girl whose future can be transformed through education.”

The academy said Winfrey’s commitment to educating South African girls would continue through an expanded national scholarship program supporting academically talented girls at leading schools across the country.

More than 500 girls have graduated from the academy and some have attended top universities in South Africa, the United States and Europe, according to the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation.

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The Gauteng provincial government will take over the 52-acre academy campus, which has 21 classrooms, six science and computer laboratories, a 10,000-volume library and a 600-seat theater. It did not immediately say what the plans for the property were.

Gauteng Provincial Minister for Education Lebogang Maile said those currently enrolled in the school will be able to complete their education with uninterrupted financial support.

The academy drew international attention shortly after opening in 2007 when several students accused a dormitory matron of physically and sexually abusing them.

Winfrey traveled to South Africa to meet with students and parents, publicly apologized, and commissioned an independent investigation.

The matron was acquitted of criminal charges in 2010.

Gumede writes for the Associated Press.

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