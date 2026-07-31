Ukraine hits more outlets of Russia’s largest online marketplace to bring the war home

Smoke billows into the sky following Ukrainian drone strikes on warehouses of Russia’s online retailer Wildberries, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, with St. Isaac’s Cathedral seen in foreground.

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Ukraine’s attacks on the sprawling Russian warehouses have produced stark images, with massive pillars of smoke rising above fires that raged at facilities of Wildberries, the country’s biggest online retailer and its equivalent of Amazon.

In under two weeks, Ukraine has struck over a dozen of the retailer’s depots, part of Kyiv’s aerial campaign aimed at undermining Russia’s war effort, hurting its economy and making people feel the consequences of the Kremlin’s all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Kyiv’s drones first hit the sites in Elektrostal, just east of Moscow, and in the Tambov region July 18. Strikes followed on facilities across western and southern Russia, as well as Russian-held Crimea. A total of nine people have been killed and scores were injured.

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A look at Wildberries and how it became a wartime target:

The retailer was launched in 2004

Wildberries was launched in 2004 by Tatyana Kim, a teacher and a young mother at the time, focusing at first on selling clothes.

Since then, the platform with its distinct purple logo has become an industry leader and household name, allowing big and small businesses alike to sell their goods to customers across the country by storing, shipping and delivering their inventory. In April, Forbes Russia estimated Kim’s fortune at $8.1 billion.

The marketplace features clothes, books, cosmetics, toys, appliances, household items, sports gear and much more. There’s an “E-Pharmacy” page and a travel section for booking plane tickets or hotels.

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In 2021, Kim acquired a small bank and turned it into what now is Wildberries Bank, but that institution has since come under sanctions by the U.K. and the European Union.

Kim said that last year, the company had more than 200 logistics facilities, with plans to expand to Belarus and Kazakhstan, where it already operates. It’s also in Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.

An estimated 500,000 to 800,000 sellers are involved with Wildberries, said Sergei Semko of Data Insight, a Moscow-based company that analyzes online retail in Russia.

Wildberries accounts for 52% of all online orders in Russia, he told The Associated Press.

Shoppers interviewed July 23 by AP in Moscow praised its convenience. One said she would continue to use Wildberries, even if it cost more after the attacks.

“Well, if they raise the prices, I don’t mind. It still saves me time, and time is even more valuable,” said Irina Potapova.

Kyiv says the facilities supplied Russia’s military

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not name Wildberries directly, he has said the atacked facilities were involved in supplying gear and technical components to Russia’s military.

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Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said July 21 that “it is not the case” and accused Ukraine of striking civilian targets. Russia regularly attacks Ukrainian logistics and retail facilities.

An AP search of the Wildberries website showed goods that could be used for both civilian and military purposes, such as body armor, helmets, radios and other electronics. Some were even marked as “tested in the SVO” or “SVO fighters’ choice” — a Russian acronym for “special military operation,” the term the Kremlin uses for the war in Ukraine.

Wildberries did not respond to a request for comment.

New attacks came across Russia

The July 18 strikes began a series of attacks on Wildberries facilities that now total 16 in under two weeks.

Sites were hit last week in the southern Krasnodar and Stavropol regions, St. Petersburg, the adjacent Leningrad region and Simferopol in Crimea.

On Thursday, a Wildberries depot burned in the Penza region southeast of Moscow, with four people injured and 200 workers evacuated, said Gov. Oleg Melnichenko. Wildberries said that same day its warehouse in Sarapul in the Udmurtia region was attacked by a drone but all workers got out safely.

On Friday, Wildberries’ press service said a logistics facilities in Volgograd was hit. Russian news outlet Astra reported a Wildberries depot also was set ablaze in Zelenodolsk, near Kazan in the Tatarstan region.

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Small businesses are suffering

The attacks have dealt a massive blow to many small Russian businesses, Semko said.

Online retailers like Wildberries and its competitors Ozon and Yandex Market allow local craftsmen and entrepreneurs to sell their goods across Russia’s vast territory, he said.

People have taken to social media to say inventory for their businesses that was stored in the stricken Wildberries facilities had been destroyed, tearfully recounting their losses.

The extent of the damage is unclear. Wildberries said it took three days to extinguish the fire in Elektrostal, a distribution hub for Moscow, while the Tambov region site only resumed operations five days later. After an attack on a site in Ryazan, Wildberries said most of the goods were saved.

Kim said some goods were salvaged after attacks in the Leningrad region and Crimea but didn’t elaborate.

To support the sellers, Wildberries offered discounts on storage fees, free transfer of goods to other sites, discounted loans at the Wildberries Bank and other measures.

Many still wondered if they would be compensated. Earlier in July, Wildberries changed its seller policy, exempting it from liability for stock damaged because of a “force majeure” that includes drone attacks.

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In the week after the first attacks, Kim said the company began reimbursing sellers whose inventory was damaged in Elektrostal. “First and foremost, we want to support the smallest and most vulnerable entrepreneurs — there are more than 88,000 of them. The funds will appear on sellers’ balances within 24 hours,” she said.

On Thursday, Wildberries said it distributed a second tranche of reimbursement to over 97,000 businesses, “including those who previously received the first round of support payments.”

Semko cautioned there isn’t enough data to make an assessment, but he estimated the stricken facilities in the Moscow, Tambov, Krasnodar and Stavropol regions accounted for about 12% of Wildberries’ total warehouse space. He said the losses of goods stored there could be as high as $3 billion.

Those losses, amid increased taxes, a fuel crisis and more regulatory hurdles, has created “almost a perfect storm” for many small businesses this year, he said.

The strikes also undermine Russian morale

Russia’s online retail sector has grown rapidly since 2022, said Chris Weafer, CEO of Macro-Advisory Ltd. Consultancy, accounting for about 20% of all retail sales, and “that comes from about much less than half of that five years ago.”

After Western brands withdrew from Russia over its war in Ukraine, Wildberries and Ozon sourced similar products from Asia, the United Arab Emirates or Turkey, leading to the rapid growth in online business, Weafer said.

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He estimated Russia’s e-commerce sector to be worth around $150 billion, and online retail around $80 billion to $90 billion of that.

The warehouse attacks add to the pain felt by small businesses, which in recently are “struggling very badly,” Weafer said, while probably causing only “relatively slight” damage to the industry and the economy in general, which he described as effectively stagnant but stable.

Rather, he said, it’s about “undermining public morale, and getting people to talk much more” about the war and question the Kremlin’s actions. Since the fighting began, Russians appeared largely complacent about it.

“It was something that was happening a long way off,” Weafer said. But that has changed this year, with attacks on Russian oil refineries and now Wildberries, he added.

“There is now much more awareness, but there’s also much more discussion, and more people are questioning what’s going on and why is it happening and the conflict lasting so long,” he said. “It brings it home.”

Litvinova writes for the Associated Press.