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2 killed, at least 21 wounded in Moscow restaurant bombing, Russian officials say

Emergency vehicles are parked near a restaurant in Moscow.
Emergency vehicles are parked near the scene of a deadly explosion at a restaurant in Moscow on Saturday.
(Sergei Vedyashkin / Moscow News Agency / AP )
By Associated Press

An improvised explosive device detonated at a restaurant Saturday in ‌central ⁠Moscow, killing at least two people, Russian state media said, citing local officials.

At least 21 people were injured when the IED detonated at the restaurant on Kudrinskaya Square in Moscow, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee said, quoted by Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

An unidentified woman who attempted to carry the explosive device into the restaurant died in the blast, as did a security guard and a patron, the news agency said.

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Ria Novosti reported that the woman attempted to smuggle the IED into the establishment but the security guard refused to let her in before the bomb exploded.

The attack is being investigated, the Moscow Investigative Committee told the news agency.

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