Multiple people killed, including suspect, in shooting at Idaho In-N-Out

This still image captured from video by a witness shows the scene of a shooting that started at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant Saturday in Twin Falls, Idaho.

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A shooting at a newly opened In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Saturday afternoon left multiple people dead, authorities said.

Twin Falls Police Department Chief Matthew Hicks said the exact number of fatalities is not yet confirmed, but that the suspected shooter was dead at the scene. Local station KTVB reported three dead and two injured in the incident.

“It was a very chaotic scene,” Hicks said at a press conference Saturday evening. “We have literally hundreds of people that were in some way, shape or form in the area of this restaurant at the time that are being interviewed right now.”

As first responders arrived at the scene, officials closed roads around the restaurant, including the city’s famed Perrine Memorial Bridge over the Snake River. Nearby residents were ordered to shelter in place.

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The FBI was on its way Saturday evening to assist local law enforcement with the investigation, Hicks said.

“We believe that the threat to the community is over,” he said. “We are working to ascertain his identity and the motivations.”

In-N-Out revealed it would open the Twin Falls location — the sole one in the city — earlier this year, along with five other locations across California, Arizona, Utah and Tennessee. Hicks described the area as “one of the busiest locations in all of Southern Idaho.”

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The company’s website lists the Twin Falls location as temporarily closed.