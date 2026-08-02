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AI-assisted staging draws boos at famed Wagner festival in Germany

Visitors walk the grounds of a festival opera house in Bayreuth
Visitors walk the grounds of the festival opera house Festspielhaus in Bayreuth, home to the famed annual Wagner festival in Germany, in 2010.
(Eckehard Schulz / DAPD / AP)
Associated Press
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  • An AI-driven visual staging at Bayreuth’s famed Wagner festival stunned and angered audiences, drawing boos and whistles.
  • The experimental projections, generated from archival Wagner imagery and historical scenes including late former Chancellor Helmut Kohl and the 9/11 attacks, formed a swirling collage that left many spectators puzzled and restless.
  • Festival leaders pitched AI as a ‘visually seething cosmos’ around human singers, promising each performance will be unique.

BERLIN — An experiment with artificial intelligence at the famed annual Richard Wagner festival in the southeastern German town of Bayreuth drew boos from the audience after producing a staging that appeared to leave some spectators confused.

Curator Marcus Lobbes and his team were greeted with boos and whistles as they took to the stage at the end of Saturday evening’s performance of “Götterdämmerung,” German news agency DPA reported. However, there was warm applause for the singers and musicians, and particularly for conductor Christian Thielemann.

Festival organizers said ahead of the performance that it would be the first time AI took part on stage at the event, “not as a character, but as an image-generating force.” They said that singers would be “the fixed point within a visually seething cosmos of light, texture, history, and association, amidst projections that erupt, constantly shift, and merge into one another.”

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The AI-assisted projections included scenes from previous performances of Wagner’s “Ring” cycle and historical themes, and drew from images preselected by Lobbes, the director of the Academy for Theater and Digitality in Dortmund, and his team.

The collage that the technology projected on stage puzzled the audience, DPA reported, with images including late former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the towers of the World Trade Center after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, and a special postage stamp marking German reunification in 1990.

The festival website said that “every performance will be unique — because the images and associations never stand still.” Two more performances are scheduled.

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