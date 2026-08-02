Advertisement
World & Nation

Moscow mayor calls deadly bomb attack at a restaurant a ‘terrorist act’

Police patrol on street with trees behind
Police block an area near the Moscow restaurant where the deadly blast occurred Saturday.
(Sergei Vedyashkin / Moscow News Agency / AP)
By the Associated Press
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • A bombing at an upscale Italian restaurant in central Moscow killed two people plus the bomber and wounded at least 21 during a private event Saturday night.
  • Moscow’s mayor condemned the explosion as a ‘brutal terrorist act’ and vowed those responsible will be punished.
  • The attack comes amid heightened security in Russia after a series of bombings and assassination attempts tied to senior military figures.

MOSCOW — Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Sunday called a bomb attack on a restaurant in the capital the day before a “brutal terrorist act,” but did not say who might be responsible.

The blast on Saturday evening at the Balzi Rossi, an upscale Italian establishment in central Moscow, killed two people in addition to the bomber, Russian state media said, citing local officials. At least 21 others were injured.

“Yesterday, a brutal terrorist act was committed in Moscow that claimed human lives. The victims are currently in the city’s hospitals, where they are receiving all necessary care,” Sobyanin wrote on social media Sunday.

Advertisement

An investigation was underway, he added. “Those responsible for committing this crime will certainly be found and will face the punishment they deserve,” he wrote.

A woman attempted to smuggle the bomb into the restaurant, but a security guard refused to let her in before it exploded, Russian state news agency Ria Novosti reported. She and the guard were killed along with a restaurant patron.

As of early Sunday afternoon, there was no further information from Russian authorities, and no one had publicly claimed responsibility.

Advertisement

According to Ria Novosti, Balzi Rossi was closed for a private function Saturday evening at the time of the blast.

Video released by Russian state media showed heavily armed law enforcement officers, several ambulances and other emergency vehicles at the site.

Earlier this year, Russia’s Federal Security Service announced that authorities would tighten security around senior military and government officials, after a series of assassination attempts in Russian cities that followed the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

So far, Russian authorities have not drawn any connections between Saturday’s blast and the earlier attacks or the war in Ukraine.

Russia previously said Kyiv was behind a car bombing in Moscow last April that killed Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik, a deputy head of the main operational department in Russia’s General Staff. Ukraine did not publicly claim responsibility.

But Ukraine’s SBU security service earlier said it organized the December 2024 killing of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, who headed the Russian military’s nuclear, biological and chemical protection forces.

Advertisement

Kirillov was killed by a bomb hidden in a scooter outside his apartment building in Moscow, a day after Ukraine’s security service leveled criminal charges against him.

Among other prominent victims of bombing attacks in Russia were Daria Dugina, the daughter of influential nationalist thinker Aleksandr Dugin, and Vladlen Tatarsky, a well-known pro-Kremlin military blogger.

Kyiv denied involvement in the attack on Dugina and did not respond to Russian accusations that it was behind Tatarsky’s death.

More to Read

World & Nation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Accused Palisades Arsonist Faces October Retrial. Will Anything Be Different?

    In this episode of Rebuilding L.A., we discuss the case with LA Times Brittny Mejia, Metro reporter for the L.A. Times, who covered the court case, and former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement