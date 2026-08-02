Moscow mayor calls deadly bomb attack at a restaurant a ‘terrorist act’

Police block an area near the Moscow restaurant where the deadly blast occurred Saturday.

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Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Sunday called a bomb attack on a restaurant in the capital the day before a “brutal terrorist act,” but did not say who might be responsible.

The blast on Saturday evening at the Balzi Rossi, an upscale Italian establishment in central Moscow, killed two people in addition to the bomber, Russian state media said, citing local officials. At least 21 others were injured.

“Yesterday, a brutal terrorist act was committed in Moscow that claimed human lives. The victims are currently in the city’s hospitals, where they are receiving all necessary care,” Sobyanin wrote on social media Sunday.

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An investigation was underway, he added. “Those responsible for committing this crime will certainly be found and will face the punishment they deserve,” he wrote.

A woman attempted to smuggle the bomb into the restaurant, but a security guard refused to let her in before it exploded, Russian state news agency Ria Novosti reported. She and the guard were killed along with a restaurant patron.

As of early Sunday afternoon, there was no further information from Russian authorities, and no one had publicly claimed responsibility.

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According to Ria Novosti, Balzi Rossi was closed for a private function Saturday evening at the time of the blast.

Video released by Russian state media showed heavily armed law enforcement officers, several ambulances and other emergency vehicles at the site.

Earlier this year, Russia’s Federal Security Service announced that authorities would tighten security around senior military and government officials, after a series of assassination attempts in Russian cities that followed the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

So far, Russian authorities have not drawn any connections between Saturday’s blast and the earlier attacks or the war in Ukraine.

Russia previously said Kyiv was behind a car bombing in Moscow last April that killed Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik, a deputy head of the main operational department in Russia’s General Staff. Ukraine did not publicly claim responsibility.

But Ukraine’s SBU security service earlier said it organized the December 2024 killing of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, who headed the Russian military’s nuclear, biological and chemical protection forces.

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Kirillov was killed by a bomb hidden in a scooter outside his apartment building in Moscow, a day after Ukraine’s security service leveled criminal charges against him.

Among other prominent victims of bombing attacks in Russia were Daria Dugina, the daughter of influential nationalist thinker Aleksandr Dugin, and Vladlen Tatarsky, a well-known pro-Kremlin military blogger.

Kyiv denied involvement in the attack on Dugina and did not respond to Russian accusations that it was behind Tatarsky’s death.

