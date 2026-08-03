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Michigan reports first 2 U.S. deaths in outbreak of cyclospora

Cyclospora cayetanensis oocysts
This undated photo taken through a microscope provided by the CDC shows Cyclospora cayetanensis oocysts found in a fresh stool sample which had been prepared with a formalin solution and stained with safranin.
(Melanie Moser / Cdc Via Ap)
Associated Press
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LANSING, Mich. — Two people have died in the cyclospora outbreak in Michigan in the first confirmed deaths in the U.S. related to the microscopic parasite, state health officials announced Monday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said both people had underlying health conditions that may have been affected by the intestinal illness and dehydration.

The department said it will not be providing additional information about the deaths.

The parasite infects food that has come into contact with human feces, most commonly when produce is irrigated or washed with contaminated water. When ingested, it causes intestinal illness marked by “frequent and sometimes explosive bowel movements,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

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FILE - Organic lettuce is displayed in Falls Church, Va., Saturday, March 11, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

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Between prices and a diarrhea-causing parasite, lettuce is causing hard times at some restaurants

It’s been a choppy year for restaurants that lean into lettuce

Federal health officials have identified lettuce from Mexico served at Taco Bell locations across five U.S. states as a source of the widespread outbreak.

Overall, cyclospora cases have set a U.S. record. Since May 1, the CDC has received reports of more than 4,100 confirmed cases and is investigating more than 7,400 other likely cases across 41 states.

Federal health officials have said other “brands, restaurants, retailers, or distribution channels” could be tied to the outbreak as the investigation continues.

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