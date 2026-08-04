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Honduran judge grants release of former President Juan Orlando Hernández as corruption trial proceeds

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández waves
Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández waves after his July 26 arrival to Toncontin airport in Tagucigalpa, Honduras.
(Fernando Destephen / Associated Press)
By Marlon González
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TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — A judge in Honduras ruled Monday that former President Juan Orlando Hernández, who recently returned to the Central American country after a Trump pardon for drug trafficking charges in the U.S., will not be jailed during his trial for fraud and money laundering.

The case is being closely watched as a litmus test for the country’s justice system after critics say the former leader ruled with impunity for years.

Hernández, once considered an ally by the U.S. in the drug war, led Honduras from 2014 to 2022, during which he boasted that he would “shove the drugs right up the noses of the gringos,” according to U.S. prosecutors.

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He was extradited to the United States for his drug trafficking trial shortly after leaving office and was sentenced to 45 years in prison. President Trump unexpectedly pardoned him last year and backed his party’s candidate for president, Nasry Asfura, who took office in January.

Hernández, 57, faces charges related to a case known as Pandora I, which alleges that a network of former high-ranking officials from 2010 to 2013 participated in the expansion and approval of public funds disbursements totaling more than $10.8 million, or around 288 million lempiras, to various foundations, according to an investigation by the country’s Specialized Prosecutor’s Unit Against Corruption Networks, or UFERCO.

According to UFERCO, Hernández benefited from these disbursements, receiving at least $2.3 million for his political campaign through various schemes, including the creation of shell companies, the use of straw men and fictitious contracts.

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Other high-level officials implicated in Pandora I whose cases have been dismissed indicate the likely outcome for Hernández, according to legal experts.

The former president remained in the U.S. until his arrest warrant in Honduras was suspended by a judge in June.

Prosecutors requested that he remain in custody while his case is ongoing, but the judge denied the request Monday. However, the court placed some restrictions on Hernández. He is barred from leaving the country and must check in with the court on a weekly basis.

Hernández has denied the charges against him and said he willingly faces the case against him, which “lacks any legal basis.”

He will return to court for his next hearing on Aug. 12.

González writes for the Associated Press.

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