Advertisement
World & Nation

South Korean students detained for allegedly breaking into U.S. military base

Air Force One arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea
Air Force One arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, on May 20, 2022.
(Lee Jin-man / Associated Press)
By Hyung-Jin Kim
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

SEOUL, South Korea — A group of eight South Korean students were detained Tuesday for allegedly breaking into a United States air base while shouting anti-U.S. slogans, South Korean authorities said.

U.S. military personnel detained the four male and four female students after they allegedly entered Osan Air Base near the capital Seoul. They were later transferred to the custody of South Korean authorities, police said.

The students were being investigated under a law protecting military installations in South Korea, according to police, who said they all had invoked their right to remain silent during questioning.

Advertisement

Police said the students shouted slogans at the site including, “Let’s smash U.S. 7th Air Force.”

A U.S. military statement said the group attempted to unlawfully enter the base through the main gate and that “unauthorized attempts to access a U.S. military installation are taken extremely seriously.”

The incident will be addressed in accordance with applicable U.S. and South Korean laws and procedures, the military said.

Advertisement

The Korean Progressive University Student Union said in a statement on Facebook that those detained were members who were trying to protest what it called the U.S. military’s opposition to a South Korean semiconductor cluster project.

South Korean police declined to comment on the group’s statement, which was not addressed by the U.S. military.

The Yonhap news agency reported the U.S. said it has important interests in a military airport set to be relocated over the semiconductor project.

There are about 28,500 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea to help deter potential aggression from North Korea, a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War that ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty.

Surveys have steadfastly shown a majority of South Koreans support the U.S.-South Korean military alliance, but the U.S. presence and its role in South Korea’s turbulent modern history also have been long-running sources of anti-U.S. sentiment among many in South Korea.

South Korean police arrested four students in 2019 who broke into the U.S. ambassador’s residence in Seoul while protesting the Trump administration’s demands for the country to pay more to help cover the costs of U.S. troops there.

Advertisement

Kim writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & Nation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Accused Palisades Arsonist Faces October Retrial. Will Anything Be Different?

    In this episode of Rebuilding L.A., we discuss the case with LA Times Brittny Mejia, Metro reporter for the L.A. Times, who covered the court case, and former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement