Advertisement
World & Nation

German court sentences young members of right-wing extremist group ‘Last Defense Wave’ to prison

Defendants are seated in the courtroom of the Criminal Justice Building
The defendants are seated in the courtroom of the Criminal Justice Building during the trial against the far-right terrorist group “Last Defense Wave” in Hamburg, Germany, Wednesday.
(Christian Charisius / dpa via Associated Press)
Associated Press
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

BERLIN — A Hamburg court on Wednesday convicted and sentenced seven members and one supporter of the right-wing extremist group “Last Defense Wave” to prison on charges including attempted murder, arson and aggravated assault.

The Hanseatic Higher Regional Court also convicted the defendants of being members or supporters of a terrorist organization. They were found to have planned and carried out arson and bomb attacks on asylum seeker shelters and left-wing facilities, as well as alleged to have engaged in so-called “pedo-hunting” — hunting down people they believed to be pedophiles.

The young men, who were between 14 and 21 years old at the time, were tried under Germany’s juvenile criminal law and given sentences from one and a half to five years in prison.

Advertisement

The sentence for the youngest defendant — one and a half years in prison — was suspended, German news agency dpa reported. Wednesday’s rulings can still be appealed.

According to the indictment, it was only by chance that the people living in a cultural center in Altdöbern in the eastern state of Brandenburg were not injured during an arson attack carried out by the group in October 2024. The building was completely destroyed by the fire.

During an attack on an asylum-seeker shelter in Schmölln in the eastern state of Thuringia, in January 2024, two members of the group unsuccessfully attempted to set the building on fire using pyrotechnics. They also scrawled swastikas and slogans such as “foreigners out” on the facade of the facility.

Advertisement

According to the indictment, three members of the group had also planned an arson attack on an asylum seeker shelter in Senftenberg in Brandenburg, but the attack was apparently prevented due to tips from a reporting team.

In June, two more teenagers were detained in Thuringia for alleged membership in the “Last Defense Wave” group, dpa reported.

More to Read

World & Nation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Accused Palisades Arsonist Faces October Retrial. Will Anything Be Different?

    In this episode of Rebuilding L.A., we discuss the case with LA Times Brittny Mejia, Metro reporter for the L.A. Times, who covered the court case, and former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement