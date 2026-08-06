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Toronto police arrest 2 in July shooting at U.S. Consulate, cite gun-for-hire network

An officer holds yellow tape near a police SUV parked on a city street with its roof lights activated
Police work the scene of an early-morning shooting outside the U.S. Consulate in Toronto on July 27.
(Sammy Kogan / Canadian Press via AP)
By Rob Gillies
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TORONTO — Toronto police announced the arrests Thursday of a 19-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy in the second shooting at the U.S. Consulate in five months, alleging the attack was part of a gun-for-hire network.

The latest shooting in July followed a March 10 attack on the diplomatic mission that also occurred before dawn. Police arrested two people in that case in June. No one was injured in either shooting.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police also opened a parallel investigation, treating the shooting as a national security incident.

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Police said they believe the suspects were recruited through an encrypted messaging app and were offered money to open fire on the consulate.

“There has been significant public interest and speculation about who is behind these crimes,” Police Chief Myron Demkiw said. “That remains a key focus of our investigation.”

Police identified the 19-year-old suspect as Xen-Ul-Abdeen Syed, who faces multiple firearm, arson and stolen-property charges, as well as a charge of attacking the premises of an internationally protected person. A 15-year-old also was charged but cannot be identified under Canadian law.

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Since the first shooting, police have maintained a visible presence outside the consulate. The July 27 shooting occurred despite a marked police cruiser stationed nearby.

Police said a white Honda Accord pulled alongside the consulate about 4:46 a.m. and one shot was fired, striking the front of the building. A brief police chase followed but police ceased the chase as the driver of the vehicle was traveling at an excessive speed.

Chief Supt. Joe Matthews said investigators believe shootings, homicides and arsons are increasingly being commissioned through online apps, with suspects offered varying amounts of money depending on the crime.

“In many circumstances we know they are not getting paid,” Matthews said.

Police also allege the two suspects were involved in setting fire to a vehicle in a community outside Toronto three days before the latest consulate shooting.

Toronto police in June said they believed multiple shootings, including the March incident, could be linked to “multilayered” gun-for-hire networks that have also targeted synagogues in the city.

Gillies writes for the Associated Press.

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