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Mexico sends troops to improve security as U.S. halts avocado imports over ‘threat’

A local police force patrols avocado fields near Tancitaro, Michoacán.
A local police force patrols avocado fields near Tancitaro, Michoacán, in 2019.
(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
By Kate LinthicumStaff Writer 
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  • Mexico is deploying 1,500 additional troops to Michoacán after the U.S. suspended avocado inspections over a security threat.
  • The halt follows years of cartel violence and extortion in the avocado belt.
  • Even a short shutdown could rattle Michoacán’s avocado-dependent economy.

Mexico City  — Mexico is sending 1,500 more troops to the embattled state of Michoacán after the U.S. announced this week that it temporarily stopped inspecting avocados there over security concerns, disrupting exports of the fruit.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Thursday that her government was doing everything in its power to improve security in Michoacán, where warring criminal groups have battled for years for a piece of the lucrative avocado trade.

Many growers, packers and transporters of the fruit are forced to pay hefty taxes to organized crime — or risk becoming victims of violence. Some criminal groups even have planted their own avocado groves.

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American inspectors in Michoacán, who monitor plantations and packing plants to ensure the fruit is pest-free, occasionally have found themselves in the cross-hairs.

In 2024, the U.S. suspended all avocado imports from the state after two U.S. Department of Agriculture employees were kidnapped and assaulted by assailants in Michoacán.

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The U.S. took the same precaution two years earlier, when an inspector received a threatening phone call. In each case, the U.S. resumed inspections and imports of the fruit within a few days.

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But even a brief pause in shipments threatens the economy in Michoacán, where 200,000 people work in the avocado trade. It also could affect consumer prices of the fruit in the U.S., which receives 90% of its avocados from Mexico.

This time, the U.S. did not say whether a specific incident prompted it to suspend inspections in Michoacán. A State Department statement blamed a “threat to U.S. interests.”

Michoacán’s governor said in a statement that the U.S. action was a “preventive” measure after recent high-profile arrests by the Mexican government of criminals accused of extortion.

The widow of the late Mayor Carlos Manzo, Grecia Quiroz (C), accompanied by state representative Carlos Tafolla (C-L) and Uruapan city officials, delivers a speech at the Michoacan State Congress after being sworn in as Mayor of Uruapan in Morelia, Michoacan State, Mexico on November 5, 2025. The Mexican government reported on November 2 that the mayor of Uruapan, Carlos Manzo, who was killed the previous night during a public event in the western state of Michoacan, had been under official protection since December last year. (Photo by Enrique Castro / AFP) (Photo by ENRIQUE CASTRO/AFP via Getty Images)

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But Juan Carlos Venegas, a representative of the state’s avocado industry, said in an interview with Radio Fórmula that he believed Mexican authorities were downplaying the security threat.

He said avocado growers have been begging the government for years to do more to address extortion.

“It is very unfortunate that an entire industry, which generates millions of dollars in revenue for Mexico, has to be shut down,” he said. “We face total uncertainty.”

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Avocado imports to the U.S. totaled nearly $4 billion last year. This year, the U.S. expects to import 2.8 million metric tons of avocados, a record.

The effect on consumer prices depends on how long the inspections remain stalled, experts say.

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Kate Linthicum

Kate Linthicum is a foreign correspondent for the Los Angeles Times based in Mexico City.

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