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World & Nation

Helicopter battling Utah wildfire crashes, no word on the two aboard

A daytime brushfire rages
The Widemouth 2 wildfire burns near Richfield, Utah, in a photo released Friday by the U.S. Forest Service.
(U.S. Forest Service / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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  • A helicopter fighting a massive Utah wildfire crashed near Richfield, with crews unable to reach the remote site or confirm the fate of two aboard due to the ongoing fire.
  • The Fishlake National Forest blaze near Kanosh has surged to 165 square miles, with only 19% contained, forcing evacuations, destroying structures and drawing more than 600 firefighters into rugged terrain.

RICHFIELD, Utah — A heavy-lift helicopter helping battle a large Utah wildfire crashed Friday with no word on the conditions of the two people aboard as officials said they couldn’t immediately reach the crash site.

The helicopter was one of seven working a fire in central Utah that was caused by lightning July 27. It crashed near Richfield, which is about 160 miles south of Salt Lake City, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Conditions were good enough for aircraft to fly when the helicopter crashed, said Tyler Hecht with the Great Basin Incident Management Team.

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The Sikorsky S-64 helicopter had been working in an area with steep terrain. It ignited another fire when it crashed. Hecht said at an afternoon news conference he did not know how long the helicopter was flying before it crashed.

Response teams had not been able to get to the scene of the accident by Friday evening due to the flames, but hoped to get there in the next 24 hours, officials said.

“We didn’t want to put them at bigger risk,” Sevier County Sheriff Nathan Curtis said. “We’ll get them in there as soon as we can.”

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It was unknown whether the fire had overrun the crash scene, Hecht said.

Firefighting efforts were paused after the accident but later resumed, officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA will investigate, but they may not be able to safely reach the scene immediately if the wildfire is burning nearby.

Sikorsky S-64 “Skycrane” helicopters are used commercially and by government agencies for firefighting and other purposes. They can be equipped with tanks to drop water or fire retardant onto blazes.

Fire crews were warned Friday morning that there would be erratic winds, dry fuels and hot temperatures as well as potential for dry thunderstorms and lightning. Red flag warnings were in effect.

The fire in Fishlake National Forest near the small community of Kanosh, Utah, had grown to 165 square miles and was 19% contained by Friday morning. More than 600 firefighting personnel are battling the blaze, which has triggered evacuations and destroyed at least six structures as it burns through timber, brush and grass.

Months of dry weather, a record lack of snow in some areas, hot spells and erratic winds have contributed to wildfires in Utah and other parts of the West.

Four firefighters were killed and a fifth was injured after they were overcome by a fast-moving wildfire in Colorado, near the Utah border, in June. They tried to shield themselves by deploying tentlike emergency shelters as flames overran their position.

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