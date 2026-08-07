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Justice Department says Duke Law School illegally considered race in admissions

The Justice Department has taken action against Duke Law School's admissions.
The Justice Department said Black or Latino applicants were more likely to be admitted than white or Asian applicants with the same academic credentials.
(Julia Demaree Nikhinson / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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DURHAM, N.C. — The Justice Department on Thursday accused Duke University’s law school of unlawfully considering race in admissions in the latest Trump administration action against higher education institutions.

In a findings letter to the school, the department said while administrators paid lip service to being race-neutral in admissions, they used other factors as stand-ins for race, including personal essays and whether someone was a first-generation college student.

The Durham, N.C., school said in an emailed statement it was reviewing the letter and is committed to following the law “in a manner that is consistent with our academic mission.”

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“Duke Law School doesn’t get a free pass to discriminate against white and Asian students simply because it thinks it has good intentions,” said Assistant Atty. Gen. Harmeet K. Dhillon of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division in a news release. “Using ‘diversity’ essay questions to identify preferred races for admission is still illegal discrimination based on race.”

Affirmative action in college admissions has been illegal since a 2023 Supreme Court ruling. The same ruling said colleges could continue to assess how applicants’ backgrounds might speak to broader characteristics, but President Trump has repeatedly accused colleges of using other proxies to maintain racial diversity, which conservatives view as illegal discrimination.

The department recently found that the medical schools at UCLA and Yale University illegally considered race in admissions. It announced in June that it was launching similar investigations into 15 other medical schools.

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The Trump administration previously targeted undergraduate admissions at selective colleges, demanding they collect data to show they are complying with the Supreme Court ruling.

In its findings against Duke Law, the DOJ said Black or Latino applicants were much more likely to be admitted than white or Asian applicants with the same academic credentials. Further, it said the median law school amissions test scores of rejected white and Asian applicants in 2024 and 2025 exceeded the median scores of admitted Black applicants.

The department said it was seeking to reach a settlement with Duke Law.

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