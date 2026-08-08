Advertisement
World & Nation

The atomic bomb, a world-changing invention, inflicted suffering and launched the nuclear age

A black-and-white image of a uranium bomb known as Little Boy
A 1960 photo of a “Little Boy” atomic bomb, the type the U.S. military detonated over Hiroshima, Japan, on Aug. 6, 1945.
(U.S. Department of Defense / Associated Press)
By Michael Weissenstein
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • In August 1945, U.S. atomic bombs obliterated Hiroshima and Nagasaki, killing and injuring tens of thousands while ending World War II and reshaping global power.
  • Survivors, journalists and political leaders grappled with the bomb’s “stupendous destructive power” as they confronted unprecedented human suffering and the moral cost of scientific triumph.
  • The atomic age quickly spread worldwide, fueling arms races, regional tensions and today’s fears that nuclear weapons, combined with artificial intelligence and volatile politics, could trigger a catastrophic conflict.

Sometimes inventions save countless lives. Sometimes they end just as many. Sometimes, they do both.

The United States dropped the first atomic bomb ever used in warfare Aug. 6, 1945. The olive-green steel cylinder, called “Little Boy,” exploded above Hiroshima, Japan, killing tens of thousands of people, sickening many more and reshaping global politics forever.

Three days later — 81 years ago this Sunday — the U.S. did it again. The second bomb, named “Fat Man,” went off over Nagasaki where another 70,000 people died and tens of thousands more were wounded.

Advertisement

The airplane, the polio vaccine, the personal computer and other American inventions moved the world into a mostly better future. Though the atomic bomb hastened Japan’s surrender and the end of World War II, it ushered in world annihilation fears and decades of arms races.

Witnesses to a new nuclear era

Traveling to his family home in the days after the Hiroshima bombing, United Press International reporter Leslie Nakashima found his mother safe and his hometown of 300,000 people destroyed. In an Aug. 27 report, he described the bomb’s “stupendous destructive power.”

In Nagasaki about a mile from the epicenter, Sumiteru Taniguchi was a 16-year-old delivering mail when the explosion threw him from his bicycle. It left him with a web of wounds on his back and three damaged ribs that painfully pressed into his lungs until he died in 2017.

Advertisement

On his way home from discussing Germany’s defeat, President Truman declared that “what has been done is the greatest achievement of organized science in history.” In America, jubilant crowds celebrated the war’s end.

The bombs and threats that followed

The United States remains the only nation to have ever targeted a population with a nuclear weapon. The Soviet Union went on to explode its own bomb in a 1949 test, followed by British, French, Chinese, Indian, Pakistani and North Korean programs. In the Middle East, nuclear capabilities remain contentious.

Some analysts argue that the risk of nuclear destruction has helped quash armed conflicts. But many point to the new and unknown risks created by the violent competition over becoming the next nuclear power. Iran’s suspected pursuit of a nuclear bomb is a central issue in the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war against that country.

Artificial intelligence has increased nations’ abilities to defend against terrorism, cyberattacks and drones. The biggest threat to modern civilization is a nuclear weapon in the hands of irresponsible populists, former British diplomat Tim Willasey-Wilsey wrote in a recent essay.

“The greatest danger of a massive global shock would come from the use of a nuclear weapon in anger for the first time since 1945,” he wrote. “A nuclear war will not be about an inability to join dots but another massive failure of human imagination.”

Weissenstein writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & Nation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    California Has An Insurance Crisis. Senator Ben Allen Says He Has A Plan To Fix It.

    Senator Allen has put his money on fire mitigation and bringing stakeholders together in communities up and down the state to reduce their risk and stay insured. In this episode, Host Kate Cagle speaks with Allen about his plans.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement