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World & Nation

12-year-old girl dies after Thailand shooting, bringing death toll to at least 8

Police officers carry a coffin containing the body of a victim
Officers at a police hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday carry a coffin containing the body of a victim of the shooting a day earlier at Debsirin Nonthaburi School.
(Sakchai Lalit / Associated Press)
By Jintamas Saksornchai
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  • A 12-year-old girl has died from her wounds after a 14-year-old classmate opened fire at a Thai high school and his home, raising the attack’s death toll to at least eight.
  • The boy is believed to have killed his grandparents with a legally registered gun before turning it on classmates and staff.
  • Thailand has one of Asia’s highest civilian gun-ownership rates. The incident follows a string of recent shootings involving teenage suspects at schools and malls.

BANGKOK — A schoolgirl died from critical wounds Saturday after a student opened fire at a high school and his home outside Bangkok the day before, bringing the death toll from the attack to at least eight.

The 14-year-old opened fire around 10 a.m. Friday at Debsirin Nonthaburi School in Nonthaburi province, northwest of the Thai capital, before apparently taking his own life. He also appeared to have killed his two grandparents at his family home earlier that morning, officials said.

The girl, 12, died after hospitalization, the Thai Health Ministry said. The school had posted a message on Facebook on Friday seeking blood donations for two students, including the girl, who was in seventh grade.

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Fourteen people remain hospitalized, of whom seven remained in critical condition Saturday, according to the Health Ministry. Most of those wounded were between 12 and 14 years old.

Relatives claimed the bodies of eight people from Bangkok’s Institute of Forensic Medicine: five school staffers, the shooter and his grandparents. Emergency workers brought out a coffin and loaded it onto an ambulance, which will transport the bodies to their hometowns for funeral rites. The 12-year-old girl’s body is still to be released.

Wiroon Supasingsiripreecha, head of the institute, said most of the victims suffered a single fatal gunshot wound to a vital area, such as the chest or head.

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He said the gunshot wound found on the shooter was consistent with the weapon he had used. More detailed forensic findings, including toxicology results, are expected later, he said.

Officials said the gun, described as small and compact, was legally registered to the boy’s grandfather.

There were reports that the boy, who lived with his grandparents, had shown signs of stress connected to school, although some of his relatives told Thai media that they were unaware of any troubles he might have been facing.

The state school, which has about 3,000 students ages 12 to 18, said classes would be suspended next week and school staff members were instructed to work from home during that time.

A few mourners laid flowers Saturday morning at the school’s gate, where a few police officers could be seen.

Charin Siriananchai brought his two sons, ages 9 and 6, to pay their respects. He said that although his sons do not attend the school, he lives in the neighborhood and drives past it almost every day, often stopping to allow students to cross the road.

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“Everyone was saddened and shocked, because it was unexpected that this would happen in Thailand, and also it’s quite a great loss,” he said.

Some parents came with their children to collect belongings left behind after the shooting. A father, who declined to identify himself, said his son, who was at the school during the shooting, was still in shock and could not sleep alone.

Thailand has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in Asia, second only to Pakistan and far surpassing most of its Southeast Asian neighbors.

Data collected in 2017 by the groups Small Arms Survey and GunPolicy.org in their last extensive international study found civilian gun ownership in Thailand was about 15.1 guns per 100 people, compared with fewer than one per 100 in neighboring Malaysia.

Thailand had 3.49 deaths by firearms per 100,000 people, according to 2023 statistics published by World Population Review. That puts it well behind parts of Latin America and the Caribbean, but relatively high for Asia. Only the Philippines is higher in Southeast Asia.

While shootings involving indiscriminate killings are not common, the country has seen an uptick in high-profile shooting deaths in recent years.

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In February, a 17-year-old stole a gun from police and opened fire at a public high school in southern Thailand, briefly taking people hostage in a two-hour attack that killed one person and wounded two others.

A 14-year-old boy was accused of a 2023 shooting at a major Bangkok shopping mall.

Saksornchai writes for the Associated Press.

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