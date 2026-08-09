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Boat capsizes in New York Harbor, killing a woman and her 5-month-old baby

A U.S. Coast Guard vessel and other boats near the Statue of Liberty
A speedboat overturned Saturday night in New York Harbor near Liberty Island, pictured above on July 4.
(Frank Franklin II / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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  • A 22-foot speedboat capsized late Saturday near Liberty Island in New York Harbor, killing a 27-year-old woman and her 5-month-old daughter and injuring others.
  • Twelve people were pulled from the water by nearby vessels and first responders; the mother and child were later found by divers and pronounced dead at a hospital.
  • Operator Manuel Hernandez, 46, faces 13 counts of reckless endangerment as authorities investigate whether the vessel was an unlicensed passenger-for-hire charter.

NEW YORK — The operator of a boat that capsized in New York Harbor, killing a mother and her infant daughter, is facing criminal charges and authorities are investigating whether the vessel was an illegal charter, the U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday.

The 22-foot Bayliner speedboat overturned around 10:25 p.m. Saturday near Liberty Island, home to the Statue of Liberty, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Twelve people were rescued from the water before police arrived, and police divers later located the 27-year-old woman and 5-month-old girl in the water. Both were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. The others were in stable condition, the Coast Guard said.

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The identities of the mother and daughter have not been released pending notification of family, police said Sunday.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life last night, and our thoughts are with the victims’ family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” said Capt. Doreen McCarthy, the Coast Guard sector New York commander, on Sunday. “We are extremely grateful for the heroic, swift actions of our partner agencies and Good Samaritan vessel who assisted in rescuing survivors from the water.”

The boat operator, identified as Manuel Hernandez of New York, 46, has been charged with 13 counts of reckless endangerment, police said. No phone number for him could be found Sunday, and the case has not yet been entered into online court records.

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McCarthy said Coast Guard investigators are working with police to investigate and are committed to holding lawbreakers accountable. According to the Coast Guard, an illegal charter is any passenger-for-hire vessel operation that lacks Coast Guard credentials, safety equipment and inspection certificates.

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