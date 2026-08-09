Netanyahu rejects U.S. peace plan on Gaza

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday rejected the Gaza peace deal announced by President Trump last month, saying Israel’s military “will not carry out any withdrawal until Hamas is genuinely disarmed.”

Netanyahu said in a Cabinet meeting that “Israel rejects the 15-point document” but is still discussing plans for Gaza with Washington, after making similar comments last week. Trump had said Israeli forces would withdraw as the Hamas militant group’s disarmament is completed. Israeli forces control over half the Palestinian enclave of about 2 million people that’s been largely destroyed.

There was no immediate White House comment on Netanyahu’s remarks.

Hamas had confirmed Trump’s announcement on its willingness to disarm, which it reiterated Sunday.

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“We remain committed to the road map,” said Bassem Naim, a member of the Hamas political bureau, adding that it expects mediators and the U.S. to pressure Netanyahu.

The Israeli leader faces domestic pressure too as he struggles to hold onto power ahead of elections scheduled for Oct. 27.

The Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killed about 1,200 people and took 251 others hostage, sparking the war in Gaza.

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A U.S.-brokered ceasefire has been in place since last October, but Israeli strikes have killed more than 1,100 Palestinians in Gaza since then, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Though many women and children have been among the dead, Israel says it targets only Hamas militants. Each side accuses the other of repeatedly violating the truce.

Iran outlines demands for resuming talks

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told reporters that negotiations with Oman about “new maritime routes” were in the final stages, but “this, however, does not mean that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen.” That step requires conditions that “have been conveyed through intermediaries.”

Iran’s powerful Supreme National Security Council on Saturday said the strait would not reopen until the U.S. “corrects its behavior.”

Tehran’s demands include that the U.S. never threaten Iran again, a permanent end to the war with Iran and its armed allies, a lifting of the naval blockade of Iranian ports and a withdrawal of U.S. military from the area. The U.S. also must “completely compensate” Iran for war damage, lift sanctions and “unconditionally” release frozen assets.

The United States did not comment on the demands. Trump on Sunday asserted to Axios that “we are only semi-negotiating” with Iran and letting economic pressures take their toll.

Araghchi said an “exchange of messages through intermediaries” continues with the U.S., but that doesn’t constitute negotiations, which he said can’t resume until violations of the countries’ interim deal end and the U.S. “has remedied” provisions it violated.

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Potential Iran-Oman deal

Iran and Oman, situated on either side of the Strait of Hormuz, are working to finalize a temporary deal that would reopen it, with ships entering near Iran and exiting near Oman, according to two people familiar with the talks who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. Ships would transit without paying fees or tolls during the interim period.

The agreement is designed to restore an earlier, separate agreement between the U.S. and Iran. The strait, crucial to global supplies of oil and natural gas, was considered an international waterway before the war.

The two people said the deal is endorsed by Gulf Cooperation Council members and is expected to be jointly announced by Iran, Oman, the United States and the United Nations’ International Maritime Organization. But the people emphasized that the terms could change before the deal is final.

Iran on Sunday signaled progress on a plan to manage the strait, but a lawmaker said transits by vessels belonging to “hostile countries” would be prohibited.

Parliament’s National Security Committee approved “general outlines,” the state broadcaster reported. It cited a member of parliament’s presiding board as saying countries that have “caused damage” to Iran cannot transit until they compensate for it. There were no further details.

Houthis target Aramco refinery and Red Sea port

Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels struck a government-held port on the country’s Red Sea coast, killing several people, and said they also hit an Aramco oil facility in Saudi Arabia, deepening fears over threats to strategic Middle East shipping routes and a potential return to civil war.

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The Yemeni government-allied National Resistance Forces said at least seven people — four troops and three civilians — were killed and 15 civilians were injured in the Houthi attack on the port of Mokha.

Fayed al-Noman, the information ministry’s assistant undersecretary, said the rebels fired missiles and drones, severely damaging port buildings and piers as well as commercial goods and food supplies. The military later said missiles landed in several areas, including near a television channel.

Mokha is a main port under Yemen’s internationally recognized government and has been renovated to handle shipping that avoids the Houthi-held port of Hodeida.

The Houthis said they targeted military forces and warehouses.

Yahya Saree, a Houthi military spokesperson, said they also targeted a Saudi Aramco refinery in the Saudi city of Jazan with a drone in response to Saudi drones breaching Yemen’s airspace over Hajjah and Saada provinces.

The Saudi Energy Ministry reported a fire at a facility belonging to the Aramco refinery, with no casualties. The ministry did not say the cause. The attacks threaten to reignite Yemen’s civil war after a 2022 truce.

Pentagon seeks boost in weapons production

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell on Saturday said the department was focused on boosting munitions acquisitions to provide “the weapons our warfighters need at the pace the threat demands.”

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The war with Iran has used up more of the U.S. military’s already diminished stockpiles of advanced missile interceptors, according to a new analysis from the Center for Strategic and International Studies. The shortage has caused concern among allies like Ukraine and Taiwan who seek more U.S. military support.

Parnell’s statement said the push was part of a broader modernization effort that predated the war that began with U.S. and Israeli attacks on Feb. 28.