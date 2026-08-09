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World & Nation

Shanghai cancels at least 1,300 flights as Typhoon Dolphin hits China’s eastern coast

A woman struggles with her umbrella in strong wind and rain
A woman struggles against the wind and rain in the Huangpu district of Shanghai as Typhoon Dolphin approached Sunday.
(Wang Xiang / Xinhua / AP)
Associated Press
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  • Shanghai airports canceled over 1,300 flights and 300,000 people were moved from high-risk areas as Typhoon Dolphin slammed China’s eastern coast with strong winds and towering waves.
  • Zhejiang and Fujian provinces braced for severe flooding and landslides after the storm made landfall near Taizhou with 93-mph winds, prompting mass evacuations and suspended ferry services. Forecasts call for 8 to 16 inches of rain.
  • Dolphin’s outer bands intensified monsoon rains across the Philippines and Taiwan, triggering deadly landslides, widespread flooding and school closures.

BEIJING — Typhoon Dolphin hit China’s eastern coast on Sunday evening after forcing more than 300,000 people to preemptively relocate and Shanghai’s two airports to cancel more than 1,300 flights. The storm brought heavy rains to northern Taiwan the day before.

In the Philippines, five people were rescued and seven remained missing after a landslide that hit three houses in the northern mountain resort city of Baguio on Sunday. The landslide was set off by days of heavy monsoon rains, which had been intensified by Dolphin, officials said.

Dolphin hit the Chinese city of Taizhou in Zhejiang province and the northern parts of neighboring Fujian province, bringing strong winds, estimated at 93 mph when it made landfall, and massive waves to the city’s coastline. Heavy rains have created a risk of severe flooding in Zhejiang, and authorities have warned of severe landslide risks.

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Shanghai’s Hongqiao and Pudong airports canceled about 60% of Sunday’s expected flights, according to the Paper, the city’s state media.

Forecasters in China predicted that areas could see 8-16 inches of rainfall over the next few days.

The outer bands of the storm hit northern Taiwan on Saturday, including the capital of Taipei, bringing rain. Some Taiwanese airlines also canceled their flights to China on Sunday.

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On Saturday evening, authorities in Zhejiang evacuated some 390,000 people in the city of Taizhou. Authorities in Shanghai evacuated more than 30,000 people from higher-risk areas.

Zhejiang authorities also suspended ferries and cruises.

Earlier in the Philippines, Dolphin helped intensify seasonal monsoon rains, which set off floods and landslides, including one that hit three houses Sunday in Baguio.

Many areas of the main northern Luzon region were flooded, including the densely populated capital region of metropolitan Manila, displacing more than 12,000 people and forcing several northern cities and towns to shut down schools Friday and Saturday, disaster officials said Sunday.

The monsoon rains were preceded by a tropical storm, which left at least six people dead last week, including four villagers. They died in a landslide and a rockslide in the provinces of Benguet and Rizal in Luzon, Philippine officials said.

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