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Indonesia battles growing wildfires as Mount Bromo blaze spreads

Firefighters attempt to extinguish a wildfire that razes through Mount Bromo National Park in Indonesia.
(East Java Regional Disaster Management Agency Via AP)
By Trisnadi and Niniek Karmini
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MOUNT BROMO, Indonesia — Indonesia intensified efforts Monday to combat a growing number of wildfires across the archipelago, deploying helicopters, hundreds of firefighters and disaster personnel as blazes spread through a popular national park in East Java and peatlands in Sumatra during an unusually dry season, officials said.

Scores of firefighters, backed by 43 helicopters, have been deployed to battle wildfires that have burned more than 264,000 acres of forests and other land across the Southeast Asian nation as of Monday, Coordinating Minister for Political and Security Affairs Djamari Chaniago said.

East Java authorities said the largest blaze is burning in Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park in East Java province, where about 1,836 acres have been scorched. Authorities closed the park to visitors until further notice.

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The fire has burned large areas of dry grassland, vegetation and protected edelweiss flowers as flames have spread to the Penanjakan area, a popular viewpoint for tourists visiting Mount Bromo, one of Indonesia’s best-known attractions. No injuries or evacuations have been reported.

Chaniago said weather-modification, or cloud-seeding, operations are considered one of the most effective ways to help firefighters combat wildfires by inducing rainfall through the dispersal of salt particles into suitable clouds. Strengthening El Niño conditions have raised the risk of more forest and land fires during the peak dry season.

However, the effort would be difficult to carry out because scientific monitoring “found no rain-bearing clouds suitable for weather-modification operations through Aug. 18,” Chaniago told a news conference Monday. He spoke after a meeting with related ministers and agency chiefs dealing with wildfires in the capital, Jakarta.

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With cloud-seeding ruled out because of unfavorable weather conditions, “we are relying solely on water bombing and ground firefighting teams,” Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni said while visiting Mount Bromo on Sunday. He urged the public to avoid activities that could spark new blazes, including discarding cigarette butts and clearing land by burning.

Wildfires have been reported in several of Indonesia’s most fire-prone regions, including the provinces of Riau, Jambi and South Sumatra on Sumatra island, and Central Kalimantan and South Kalimantan on Borneo island, Chaniago said.

In Jambi, more than 124 acres of peatland have burned, causing choking haze in some areas and raising concerns about worsening air quality. The largest fire has been reported in the village of Sungai Gelam in the Muaro Jambi district, where dozens of acres of palm oil plantations owned by local residents have been destroyed. The blaze has burned since Wednesday.

About 300 firefighters and disaster personnel have been deployed to battle the fire. Officials said deep peat soil, limited water supplies, difficult access and strong winds have complicated efforts, even with three helicopters conducting firefighting operations.

Forest and peat fires are an annual problem in Indonesia that strain relations with neighboring countries.

Malaysia reported unhealthy air-quality levels in parts of Sarawak state on Borneo island, with officials saying winds were carrying smoke from hot spots in neighboring areas. In Singapore, authorities warned that prevailing southeasterly winds could carry smoke toward the city-state, with dry conditions expected to prevail.

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“We must uphold the nation’s credibility by showing that we can bring these fires under control,” Chaniago said.

Indonesia’s Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency said August and September are expected to be the most critical months as dry vegetation and strong winds create favorable conditions for fires to spread rapidly.

Wildfires in Indonesia, an archipelago nation of more than 17,000 islands, often are started illegally by plantation owners or traditional farmers to clear land for planting.

Trisnadi and Karmini write for the Associated Press..

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