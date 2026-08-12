Millions crowd Spanish cities to see country’s first total solar eclipse in over a century

Despite being blocked by clouds, people continue to record with their phones during the total solar eclipse at El Monte De San Pedro park on August 12, 2026 in A Coruna, Spain. It was the first time a total solar eclipse, when the sun is blocked by the moon’s orbit, could be viewed from Spain since 1905.

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Millions of people crowded cloudless cities and towns in Spain on Wednesday in search of the best views of a total solar eclipse, when the alignment of the sun, moon and Earth briefly plunged parts of the planet into darkness.

The crowds brought lawn chairs, umbrellas and hats as they eagerly awaited the celestial spectacle, which began early in the evening. It was the country’s first total solar eclipse in more than a century.

Across a wide band of northern and central Spain and Portugal, millions of people expected to have some of mainland Europe’s best views of the eclipse. It also passed over slivers of Greenland and Iceland.

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Totality — when the moon completely covers the sun’s light — was expected to last less than two and a half minutes, reaching its maximum duration off Iceland’s west coast. By the time it got to a small patch of Portugal and then to Spain, just before sunset, totality dwindled to a minute or so. The total eclipse then ended over the Mediterranean.

The event unfolded against the backdrop of scorching summer temperatures and wildfires, and Spanish officials rolled out a large public safety campaign.

The eclipse was expected to draw at least an additional half-million visitors, authorities said. Demand for hotel rooms along the path of totality, including in the northern cities of A Coruña, Bilbao and Santiago de Compostela, soared.

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In Medinaceli, a Roman-era hilltop town in northeast Spain, sky watchers secured grassy viewing points hours early and crowded restaurants and bars.

“It’s the first time in my lifetime that I’ll get to see a total eclipse in Spain,” said 24-year-old physics student Óscar Pérez, who traveled from Germany to the central Spanish town to witness the event. “I’m not sure where the next one is, so it’ll be great to see it.”

Rural areas got ready for crowds

The Spanish Interior Ministry said 350 official viewing sites were set up across the sparsely populated interior, often referred to as “Empty Spain.” Authorities limited or restricted access to another 123 sites because of environmental conditions or obstacles that could hinder an evacuation in the event of a wildfire.

Only weeks ago, the most destructive wildfire in Spanish history devoured 193 square miles and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people in Ávila, in central Spain. Several smaller wildfires remain active elsewhere in southern and central parts of the country.

More than 33,500 law enforcement officers were deployed to observation areas and access points, the ministry said.

“High temperatures, the accumulated dryness of vegetation and the intense pressure on natural areas due to projected travel necessitate extreme preventive measures,” Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said.

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Much of Spain was on alert Wednesday as temperatures climbed above 95 degrees in many areas where the eclipse was observed.

Authorities’ top priority was to prevent even a single spark that could lead to a fire, as happened in Ávila in late July. They urged visitors not to light fires, litter or park in areas with dry vegetation.

Eclipse glasses sold fast

Special eclipse glasses are essential for safe viewing, even if only a sliver of the sun remains visible. The glasses are made with special filters that block solar radiation that can damage the eyes.

For months, supermarkets, department stores, museums and planetariums across Spain have sold or distributed the glasses, with many pharmacies running out of stock ahead of Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening in downtown Madrid, a long line formed outside a photo shop where a sign read, “We carry eclipse glasses.”

One woman emerged triumphantly and reassured those waiting: “He has boxes and boxes of them!”

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Ship turns hopeful circles near Greenland

Sverre Rud, captain of the MS Spitsbergen, was circling the waters of Rypefjord in eastern Greenland trying to make sure he was perfectly positioned for his 126 passengers to view the spectacle. All day, people came up to Rud to ask if he has nailed the right spot, with no clouds.

“I will do my best,’’ Rud said. “I will pull out my superman powers.’’

The eclipse may have been startling for the passengers, who had been experiencing 24 hours of daylight on a 17-day cruise in locations mostly north of the Arctic Circle.

Suddenly, for two minutes it was dark.

Even so, the mood on the polar ship had been pure anticipation.

“Everyone is very enthusiastic,” Rud said. “When we were down for breakfast earlier, it was almost like a little bit of a Christmas Eve feeling here.”

Hotel costs skyrocket in Spain, Iceland

Rooms in Reykjavík, Iceland’s capital, averaged more than $1,000 for Wednesday night as Icelanders prepared for their first total solar eclipse since 1954 and the first visible from the capital since 1433.

Prices were roughly double 2025 rates, according to data group Lighthouse Intelligence. Many tourists made bookings years in advance. But cloudy skies prevailed across much of the island.

Authorities expected up to 20,000 additional overseas visitors during an already busy peak tourist period. Iceland is home to fewer than 400,000 people.

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The 70-room Hotel Keflavík in the Reykjanesbaer municipality was fully booked, with guests hoping to see around one minute and 45 seconds of totality.

“Eclipse time, of course, has been very demanding, and many people came to us early, like last year,” said hotel owner and manager Steinþór Jónsson.

Jónsson said he had seen nothing like it since 1986, the year the hotel opened, when President Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev held their summit in Reykjavík.

“When I opened the hotel, we had Reagan and Gorbachev meeting. It was very hectic here,” he said with a smile. “Besides Reagan and Gorbachev, the eclipse is the biggest.”

Naishadham writes for the Associated Press. AP journalists Teresa Medrano in Madrid; Danica Kirka and Brian Melley in London; and James Brooks in Snæfellsnes, Iceland, contributed to this report.