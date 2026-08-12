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Officials say U.S. forces on track to complete Iraq pullout by Sept. 30

President Trump meets with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi in the Oval Office.
President Trump meets with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi in the Oval Office of the White House on July 14, 2026.
(Julia Demaree Nikhinson / Associated Press)
By Qassim Abdul-Zahra and Abby Sewell
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  • U.S. forces are expected to fully withdraw from Iraq by Sept. 30, closing a military chapter that began with the 2003 invasion and returned to fight the Islamic State.
  • The pullout would end a U.S.-led coalition mission against the Islamic State group and shift responsibility for counterterrorism to Iraqi security forces, including Kurdish Peshmerga units long backed by Washington.
  • Iraq’s prime minister has tied the deadline to an ambitious order for nonstate armed groups to disarm, but powerful Iran-aligned militias signal they will keep their weapons.

BAGHDAD — The U.S. military is on track to pull all of its forces out of Iraq by the end of September, officials said Wednesday, marking the end of a presence that started with the 2003 invasion against Saddam Hussein.

Washington and Baghdad agreed in 2024 to wind down the much smaller U.S.-led operations against the Islamic State group.

U.S. troops pulled out of bases in most areas of Iraq last year but maintained a presence in the semiautonomous northern Kurdish region. Bases there have regularly come under attack since the U.S. and Israel launched the war on Iran on Feb. 28.

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Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi met with Adm. Brad Cooper, who leads the U.S. Central Command, on Wednesday. Al-Zaidi said in a statement afterward that he had affirmed Sept. 30 as the “fixed and final date for ending the military mission of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS in Iraq and completing the departure of its forces.”

A U.S. official confirmed that the U.S. expects to complete its pullout by Sept. 30 but declined to say how many troops remain in Iraq or where they would be redeployed.

“The United States, Iraq and coalition partners have achieved tremendous success in defeating ISIS and now the Iraqi security forces, including the Peshmerga and other Iraqi Kurdistan Region security forces, will lead the fight against terrorists in Iraq,” the official said.

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Two Iraqi Kurdish officials said a drawdown of U.S. troops and military equipment from Erbil began about three weeks ago.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

The U.S. presence in Iraq grew to more than 170,000 troops at the peak of counterinsurgency operations in 2007. In December 2011, the final combat troops departed. But in 2014, the rise of the Islamic State group and its capture of a wide swath across Iraq and Syria brought U.S. forces back at the Iraqi government’s invitation.

After the Islamic State group lost its hold on territory it once claimed, coalition military operations ended in 2021. The U.S. maintained about 2,500 troops in Iraq for training and to conduct counter-Islamic State group operations with Iraq’s military.

Iraq also wants to disarm non-state groups

Iraq’s prime minister has also set a Sept. 30 deadline for nonstate armed groups in Iraq to give up their weapons, saying they will have no justification to carry arms once the foreign troops withdraw.

Some Iraqi militias have justified their existence by pointing to the U.S. military presence, which they describe as an occupation, although the current U.S. mission came at the invitation of the Iraqi government after Islamic State militants rampaged across the country in 2014, seizing large swaths of territory.

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It seems unlikely that the Iraqi government will meet its deadline for disarming nonstate groups. Some of the country’s most powerful Iran-backed militias and have said they have no intention of giving up their weapons.

Abdul-Zahra and Sewell write for the Associated Press.

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