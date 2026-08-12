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World & Nation

U.S. government charges 11 people in scheme to obtain green cards through sham marriages

The U.S. Department of Justice logo pictured at a news conference in Washington.
The U.S. Department of Justice logo pictured at a news conference in Washington. Prosecutors charged 11 people with arranging more than 1,000 marriages to secure green cards.
(Julia Demaree Nikhinson / Associated Press)
By Alanna Durkin Richer
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  • Federal prosecutors have charged 11 people with running a decade-long, multimillion-dollar operation that arranged more than 1,000 sham marriages to secure green cards for Chinese nationals.
  • U.S. citizens were allegedly paid up to $30,000 to enter bogus unions, while organizers charged as much as $100,000 per green card, generating tens of millions of dollars.
  • Officials describe the New York-based enterprise as one of the largest marriage fraud cases in U.S. history, unfolding amid heightened Trump-era crackdowns on both legal and illegal immigration.

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice has charged nearly a dozen people with participating in a multimillion-dollar scheme to help hundreds of Chinese nationals fraudulently obtain green cards through sham marriages to U.S. citizens, officials said Wednesday.

American citizens were paid as much as $30,000 to enter into bogus marriages with immigrants seeking lawful permanent resident status as part of the scheme orchestrated from New York, according to court papers. The defendants charged up to $100,000 per green card, bringing in tens of millions of dollars over the course of the decadelong scheme, according to officials.

Authorities say they believe the group arranged more than 1,000 sham weddings, describing it as one of the largest marriage fraud prosecutions in U.S. history.

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“This scheme was not a quick, fly-by-night operation but rather a yearslong, multibillion dollar cottage industry to criminally assist people who would not, or legally could not, otherwise become citizens of the United States,” Atty. Gen. Todd Blanche told reporters.

The charges come against the backdrop of the Trump administration’s restrictions on both legal and illegal immigration that have sought to crack down on who is able to enter the country or become a citizen.

After recruiting U.S. citizens, the defendants would arrange fake weddings and in some cases stage photos of families at places such as restaurants afterward to make them look legitimate, according to officials. The defendants would then help the immigrants through the lawful permanent status application process.

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“These schemes have real cost. They rob our country of its ability to know who should be and who should not be allowed in America,” Blanche said.

The 11 defendants, including people accused of officiating the sham weddings, are charged in an indictment filed in New York. It was not immediately clear Wednesday whether they had lawyers to speak on their behalf.

Richer writes for the Associated Press.

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