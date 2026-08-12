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White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, one of Trump’s top advocates, to step down

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt will step down at month’s end after briefly returning from maternity leave for her second child.
(Julia Demaree Nikhinson / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, one of the most visible advocates of the “Make America Great Again” movement, will leave at month’s end, President Trump announced Wednesday.

Leavitt recently returned to the White House after taking a brief leave for the birth of her second child in May. At 28, she’s the youngest person to serve as press secretary.

Trump described Leavitt, who served as a press aide during his first term in the White House, as one of his “most trusted aides” in a social media post.

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He said Leavitt “will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect! Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisers, and an influential voice within the Republican Party, as we work to defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections.”

Trump did not mention who might replace her in the high-profile role.

Leavitt gave birth to a daughter in May. She also has a 2-year-old son.

“The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary — and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life,” Leavitt said on social media.

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