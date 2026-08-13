Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
World & Nation

Authorities in Vietnam discover more than a ton of concealed ivory illegally shipped from Africa

A policeman holds up a tusk
A policeman holds up a tusk, part of the 1.2 tons of trafficked ivory found concealed in a log of timber, in Quy Nhon port in Gia Lai province, Vietnam, on Wednesday.
(Nguyen Sy Thang / Associated Press)
Associated Press
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Vietnamese authorities seized 221 pieces of elephant ivory weighing 2,630 pounds at Quy Nhon port, uncovering the hidden shipment from the Republic of the Congo during customs inspections.
  • The ivory and 175 pounds of big cat bones were concealed inside sawn timber in three containers, highlighting Vietnam’s role as a major regional hub for illicit wildlife trade.
  • Despite a global ban on most ivory trade under CITES, Vietnam has seen even larger seizures in Da Nang and Haiphong, prompting another criminal investigation into protected wildlife trafficking.

HANOI — Authorities in Vietnam have announced a major seizure of ivory they say was illegally shipped from Africa, Vietnamese media reported Thursday.

The haul of 221 pieces of elephant ivory weighing 2,630 pounds was announced and displayed to the media on Wednesday at Quy Nhơn port in the central province of Gia Lai, said reports by the Vietnam News Agency and other news outlets.

Vietnam is a major hub for the illicit trade of wildlife, dead and alive. Much of the contraband is transhipped to China, but there is also demand in Vietnam itself and other Southeast Asian countries.

Advertisement

Thursday’s reports said inspections last week discovered the ivory hidden in sawn timber that was in a shipment of three containers that arrived on July 9.

The illegal cargo also contained 175 pounds of animal bones that the reports said came from animals in the category of big cats, such as tigers. Crushed animal bones are used in traditional Chinese medicine.

The website of the Tuoi Tre newspaper said that Gia Lai Provincial Police announced that the shipment had been transported from the Republic of the Congo.

Advertisement

It also said that after the contraband’s discovery during customs clearance, a criminal investigation was launched for violation of regulations regarding protected animals.

Most trade in ivory from elephants and other endangered animals is banned by international agreement under CITES, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, a treaty to which almost all U.N. member countries are parties.

Although the ivory shipment was reported to be the biggest ever at Quy Nhơn, it has been dwarfed by several others in the last decade of more than 7 tons each in the central port city of Da Nang and the northern port of Haiphong.

More to Read

World & NationWildlife & Pets

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Is ‘Disaster Insurance For All’ The Solution For California? Candidate Jane Kim Thinks So.

    Kim, an attorney and former San Francisco supervisor, is running against State Sen. Benjamin Allen for the role of running California’s long-beleaguered Department of Insurance. In this episode she talks to Rebuilding L.A. host Kate Cagle about why she should get the job.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement