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5 killed, gunman dead in series of shootings in Michigan, police say

A Michigan State Police posting warning the suspect "May Be Armed & Dangerous"
A posting by the Michigan State Police 7th District shows Chad Hickman, 39, whom authorities identified as the gunman who killed five people Friday.
(Michigan State Police 7th District / AP)
By Hallie Golden
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Five people are dead and a suspect has been killed after a series of killings at two homes and a wooded area in Missaukee County in northern Michigan, police say.
  • Troopers discovered three victims and a critically injured survivor at the first home, then uncovered additional bodies and the suspect’s vehicle near Whitlock Lake.

MISSAUKEE COUNTY, Mich.  — Five people died and a suspect was killed Friday in Michigan, where an extensive search unfolded around two homes and a wooded area, according to police.

Law enforcement was responding to reports of a shooting at a home in Missaukee County, about 170 miles northwest of Detroit, just before noon when they found three people dead and another in critical condition, Michigan State Police said in a statement. The wounded victim was taken to the hospital.

Chad Hickman, a 39-year-old identified as the gunman, fled before law enforcement got to the home, police said.

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As law enforcement conducted a large-scale search for him, they found a fourth person dead at another home, according to officials.

Police warned the public in a post on X that Hickman was armed and dangerous and told community members not to approach him.

Law enforcement later found Hickman’s vehicle in a wooded area near Whitlock Lake, which led them to his body and that of another person, according to police.

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Law enforcement authorities have not released information on how the victims died, nor whether they had any relation to one another.

“This situation is heartbreaking for the community and challenging for the investigators involved,” Lt. Ashley Miller said in a statement. “We remain committed to conducting a thorough investigation and will provide updates as new information becomes available.”

Police investigating the shooting have asked the public to avoid the area.

The names and ages of the victims are not being released until their families have been notified, according to police.

Golden writes for the Associated Press.

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