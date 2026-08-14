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Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes off Indonesia’s coast, toppling buildings and killing at least 2

A man examines a damaged building
A man examines damage to a building after an earthquake in East Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, on Saturday.
(Kurniawan / Associated Press)
By Yacob Herin
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  • A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake off Indonesia’s Flores island collapsed homes and public buildings early Saturday, killing at least two people and injuring others as residents fled in panic.
  • Hospitals evacuated patients and equipment outdoors, and churches and a port terminal reported collapsed roofs.
  • A tsunami alert for multiple provinces was lifted after no dangerous sea-level changes were detected.

MAUMERE, Indonesia — A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia early Saturday, collapsing buildings and homes, killing at least two people and causing panic in a region prone to deadly temblors.

Authorities issued a tsunami warning but later lifted it, after Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said monitoring showed no significant sea-level changes that would pose a threat to coastal communities.

The U.S Geological Survey said the quake hit Indonesia’s Flores region with a depth of 6.2 miles at 5:58 a.m. local time. Its epicenter was 42 miles north-northwest of the city of Ende in East Nusa Tenggara province. The initial quake was followed by several aftershocks.

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Preliminary reports from the Maumere Search and Rescue Agency said at least two residents were killed and two others injured as the earthquake caused collapsed buildings and other severe damage, according to Indonesia’s disaster management agency.

Video on local television showed patients at several hospitals being evacuated from buildings as a precaution following the quake. Hospital staff moved equipment outdoors, including beds, IV stands and oxygen cylinders, and set up temporary treatment areas to adapt to emergency conditions.

Quake felt on Flores island

The quake was felt across much of Flores island, which includes East Nusa Tenggara province, with initial reports indicating heavy damage.

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Yohanna Embu, a resident of Sikka, a regency in East Nusa Tenggara, said a number of buildings were damaged by the strong shaking and panicked people ran to higher ground.

“Many buildings here were damaged. ... I saw that the waiting room at the port terminal in Maumere had collapsed,” she said.

Students at St. Peter Major Seminary in Sikka who were attending morning Mass fled in panic when the roof of an assembly hall collapsed, said the Rev. Guidelbertus Tanga, rector of the seminary, which is known locally as Ritapiret Seminary on the predominantly Catholic island of Flores.

“Our students and nuns ran out in panic beneath a collapsing roof,” Tanga said. “At least one priest suffered a broken leg after jumping from the second floor of a building during the quake.”

Indonesian authorities had issued the tsunami warning for parts of East Nusa Tenggara, West Nusa Tenggara, South Sulawesi and Southeast Sulawesi provinces, and urged residents to stay away from beaches and riverbanks, and residents on the coastline to move to higher ground. The agency located the shallow undersea quake near Flores island.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity due to its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin, including California.

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In December 1992, a powerful earthquake caused a tsunami that killed about 2,500 people on Flores, part of a group of islands in the eastern half of Indonesia.

Herin writes for the Associated Press. AP writers Niniek Karmini and Edna Tarigan in Jakarta, Indonesia, contributed to this report.

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