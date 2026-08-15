Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
World & Nation

5 people shot at Virginia State University as police investigate multiple shooters

Police officers and vehicles are seen through a black iron gate
Police investigate the scene of a shooting on the campus of Virginia State University on Saturday.
(WWBT via Associated Press)
By Patrick Whittle
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • An overnight shooting involving multiple suspects near Virginia State University dorms left five people wounded, including one in critical condition, prompting an hours-long lockdown.
  • Campus and county police, joined by federal agents and sheriff’s deputies from neighboring counties, maintained a heavy presence as investigators searched for suspects and urged residents to avoid the area.
  • The attack comes just days before fall classes begin at the historically Black university, unsettling students who had recently moved into residence halls and completed freshman orientation events.

A shooting that injured five people and involved multiple suspects at Virginia State University prompted a campus lockdown early Saturday.

It happened near the university’s Quad Annexes, where campus police and Chesterfield County officers discovered five people with gunshot wounds outside campus dormitories. Officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. and the lockdown was lifted about 9 a.m., county police said.

The five were transported to hospitals, and one initially listed as having life-threatening injuries has been upgraded to critical condition, county police said. The others sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Advertisement

The university said in a statement that the shooting involves “multiple suspects.” The statement asked people to avoid the immediate area.

“A significant law enforcement presence remains on campus as the investigation into this morning’s shooting continues,” the university said after the lockdown was lifted.

The campus had a large law enforcement presence on Saturday morning. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office were assisting, county police said.

Advertisement

Virginia State Police deferred questions to local police, who they said are leading the investigation. County police and campus officials said there would be more information later in the day.

Virginia State University is a historically Black university in Ettrick, about 24 miles south of the state capital of Richmond. The public university has about 5,700 students and was the first fully state-supported four-year college for Black Americans. Most of its students are undergraduates.

The shootings happened just before the start of the academic year at Virginia State. According to the university’s website, residence halls opened for students a week ago, and classes are set to begin on Monday. Many students had just completed the university’s “New Trojans Experience” for incoming students.

Whittle writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & Nation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Is ‘Disaster Insurance For All’ The Solution For California? Candidate Jane Kim Thinks So.

    Kim, an attorney and former San Francisco supervisor, is running against State Sen. Benjamin Allen for the role of running California’s long-beleaguered Department of Insurance. In this episode she talks to Rebuilding L.A. host Kate Cagle about why she should get the job.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement