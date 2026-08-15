Teen boy among 5 dead in Michigan shootings; gunman is also killed

A Michigan State Police bulletin shows Chad Hickman, whom authorities identified as the gunman who killed six people in separate shootings.

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A teenage boy and four adults were killed Friday in shootings that prompted a wide search for the fleeing gunman, whose body was ultimately found in a wooded area alongside one of his victims, authorities said.

A teenage girl survived and was in stable condition, police said.

Chad Hickman, 39, was found dead after a wide search in Missaukee County, police said. Police released the ages and genders of the victims on Saturday but did not specify whether they were related to one another or the assailant.

Officers responded Friday morning to reports of a shooting at a home about 170 miles northwest of Detroit, where they found the bodies of a 16-year-old boy, a 45-year-old man and 40-year-old woman, along with a critically wounded 13-year-old girl, Michigan State Police said.

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Authorities say Hickman fled that scene, leading to a large-scale search. Police found the body of a 53-year-old man at a second home, and then a 29-year-old woman, dead alongside Hickman in the woods. All the victims died of gunshot wounds, police said.

“This situation is heartbreaking for the community and challenging for the investigators involved,” Lt. Ashley Miller said in a Friday statement. Miller said Saturday that the investigation was ongoing.

Hickman was convicted in 2024 of misdemeanor fourth-degree child abuse, according to court records. He was sentenced to one year in jail. In the same case, the court dismissed felony assault and criminal sexual conduct charges.

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Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday that she was monitoring the situation. “My thoughts are with the victims, their families and the Missaukee community,” she said.

GaNun writes for the Associated Press. AP journalist Hallie Golden in Seattle contributed to this report.