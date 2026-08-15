Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
World & Nation

22 more bodies recovered in Zimbabwe ferry disaster, bringing toll to 68

Pallbearers sit in chairs beside caskets at an outdoor memorial service
Pallbearers sit beside caskets during a memorial service Thursday in Kariba, Zimbabwe, for victims of a ferry disaster on Lake Kariba.
(Mkhululi Thobela / Associated Press)
By Farai Mutsaka
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Rescuers have recovered 22 more bodies from a capsized ferry on Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe, bringing the death toll to 68, including 18 children, authorities say.
  • The aging ferry was traveling from the town of Kariba to remote fishing communities, reportedly carrying far more than its 90-passenger capacity.
  • Authorities say 77 people were rescued, but the total number missing remains unknown.

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Eighteen children were among the nearly 70 people killed when an overloaded ferry capsized on Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe this week, police said Saturday after rescuers recovered more bodies.

The ferry capsized in strong waves Tuesday, and police said 22 more bodies were recovered since then, bringing the death toll to 68.

The aging ferry was traveling from the town of Kariba to rural and fishing communities in the country’s northwest, where roads are damaged and public transportation is scarce. Authorities have not said how many people were aboard or how many remain missing.

Advertisement

Estimates have put the number of passengers as high as 153, while authorities say the ferry’s capacity is 90. Zimbabwe’s disaster management agency has said 77 people were rescued.

Authorities initially said the number of children aboard was unknown because those below ticketing age were not included in passenger estimates. A police list released later showed that 16 of the child victims were 10 or younger, with the youngest just a year old.

Lake Kariba is the world’s largest human-made lake by volume, created by damming the Zambezi River in the late 1950s and early 1960s. It stretches more than 125 miles and is up to 25 miles wide in places.

Advertisement

Zimbabwe and Zambia share the lake, with their border running through its middle.

Mutsaka writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & Nation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Is ‘Disaster Insurance For All’ The Solution For California? Candidate Jane Kim Thinks So.

    Kim, an attorney and former San Francisco supervisor, is running against State Sen. Benjamin Allen for the role of running California’s long-beleaguered Department of Insurance. In this episode she talks to Rebuilding L.A. host Kate Cagle about why she should get the job.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement