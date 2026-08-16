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World & Nation

Colombian president asks Trump to suspend tariffs to help earthquake recovery

A crane lifts a concrete slab during a search and rescue mission
A crane lifts a concrete slab to clear the way for rescuers searching the rubble three days after an earthquake hit Pereira, Colombia, last week.
(Brandon Pinto / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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  • Colombia’s new president, Abelardo de la Espriella, is urging his ally President Trump to temporarily suspend U.S. tariffs to help businesses reeling from last week’s earthquake.
  • Monday’s magnitude 7.4 quake devastated western Colombia, killing at least 289 people, injuring nearly 4,000 and destroying or damaging tens of thousands of homes from Cali and Pereira to Pacific coast communities.
  • Rescue crews in Cali and other hard-hit cities continue searching for missing residents.

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — Colombia’s President Abelardo de la Espriella has asked his ally President Trump to suspend tariffs to help the South American nation recover from a powerful earthquake last week that killed at least 289 people.

De la Espriella took office just days before the magnitude 7.4 quake struck. He was backed by Trump in Colombia’s closely contested presidential election, which was decided in a runoff on June 21, and has sought to emphasize his connections with the U.S. leader.

On Saturday night, De la Espriella wrote on X that he spoke with Trump and thanked him for aid sent by the U.S. in response to the earthquake. He added that he “asked him to consider the temporary suspension of the high tariffs that affect Colombian products, in order to provide relief to our businesspeople, who are facing very difficult times due to the effects of the earthquake.”

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There has been no immediate response from the Trump administration to De la Espriella’s request. The U.S. has offered a total of $26.5 million in earthquake aid, including food, shelter and health supplies, according to the U.S. State Department.

The earthquake that struck Monday morning devastated parts of western Colombia, hitting cities including Pereira, Cali and Quibdo. Cities along the country’s Pacific coast were hit particularly hard.

The government has said that 143 people are missing, while other civilian-run databases put the number in the thousands.

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The quake, whose epicenter was in one of the poorest regions of the country, Choco, has so far left 3,937 people injured, according to the government. In addition, it destroyed 14,705 homes and damaged 81,536 others.

In Cali, Colombia’s third biggest city, workers searched for the more than 70 people reported missing. Hope remained even after the key 48-to-72-hour window to find survivors beneath the rubble had passed.

“Miracles do happen,” even though more than 120 hours have passed since the earthquake struck, said Cali Mayor Alejandro Eder from the unified command post. “We are working where we know there are still victims; we are working in the hope of rescuing people alive.”

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