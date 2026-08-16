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World & Nation

Lake Powell hits record low, another sign of crisis on the Colorado River

A bird's-eye view of receding Lake Powell
Lake Powell’s receding level is evident in this July 15 image near Page, Ariz.
(John Locher / Associated Press)
By the Associated Press
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  • Lake Powell’s level has dropped to a record low, about a week after Lake Mead reported a similar dire milestone, signs of the deepening Colorado River crisis for more than 40 million people in seven states, including California.
  • The reservoir now sits just 30 feet above the point where Glen Canyon Dam’s turbines would go silent, threatening hydropower and prompting federal warnings of urgent, long-term water cutbacks.
  • Decades of overuse, a record-dry winter and rising temperatures have drained Powell and Mead, reshaping a major tourism economy as marinas, boat ramps and communities race to adapt.

The water level at Lake Powell, the United States’ second-largest reservoir, has fallen to a record low, heightening concerns about the ongoing crisis in the Colorado River system.

The alarming milestone at Lake Powell, reached Saturday, comes about a week after the river’s other major reservoir, Lake Mead, also hit a historic low. Plummeting water levels pose a major threat to the Colorado River Basin, which is a key resource for wildlife, hydropower and more than 40 million people in California and six other western states.

The historic lows come as the federal government and states that rely on the river — California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming and Colorado — struggle to reach agreement on a long-term management plan for the dwindling resource. Persistent overuse combined with a record-dry winter and rising temperatures have been depleting both Powell and Mead.

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Lake Powell’s elevation dropped to 3,519.91 feet above sea level on Saturday, dropping slightly below a previous record set in April 2023, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. The lake is more than 20 feet lower than it was at the start of the year, bureau data show.

The reservoir is now about 30 feet away from the point at which turbines would stop producing hydroelectric power. Federal officials warned in April that a “major intervention” would be necessary to avoid reaching that threshold by the end of this year.

The Bureau of Reclamation in July proposed a 10-year plan that includes major potential water cuts for Arizona, California and Nevada.

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The crisis has been in the making for years, and the levels of both reservoirs may continue to recede, bureau data show.

The last time their combined storage was this small was in May 1957 when Glen Canyon Dam, which holds back Powell, was being built, according to a recent paper published by a group of academics and retired water officials. Powell began to fill in 1963.

The depletion has also affected Lake Powell’s substantial tourism industry, forcing marinas in the reservoir to adapt. Boat ramps have closed or moved, new ones are being added, and marinas have been temporarily relocated to deeper waters.

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