Palestinian American returns to West Bank to defend his home under siege by Israeli settlers

Israeli settlers patrol a road in front of besieged Palestinian houses, in the occupied West Bank village of Qusra, south of Nablus, Monday.

The Palestinian American whose home in the occupied West Bank has been besieged by Israeli settlers for over a week traveled to his property on Monday to join other family members who have been defending it.

The standoff, in the village of Qusra, has seen groups of settlers surround several Palestinian houses and prevent residents from leaving. The United States has condemned the siege and the Israeli military has deployed troops it says are there to maintain order.

The siege of Palestinian homes by Israeli settlers comes as violence in the West Bank has soared in recent months. The settlers, emboldened by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government, have ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and villages, harassing residents and setting homes, mosques and fields ablaze.

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As Loui Ridi, an Ohio resident who owns one of the houses, landed in Israel, settlers were still roaming near Qusra, according to video footage taken by his brother. It showed them driving ATVs and speaking to soldiers.

“I’m terrified for my brother and his son and their safety,” Ridi told reporters at Israel’s main international airport. “And now I’m going to have to fear for my own safety.”

Ridi arrived in Qusra late Monday night.

As he waited for Israel’s military to escort him to his home on the village’s outskirts, Ridi said little had changed since early last week, when the siege began. His brother’s footage still showed the soldiers interacting amicably with settlers in Qusra rather than arresting them.

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When Ridi finally reached his home, he was greeted by his brother and teenage nephew, who have stayed inside to protect the property from the settlers. He exited his car carrying an American flag while settlers were still visible from the home’s security cameras.

The village is about 10 miles southeast of Nablus. Israel declared the neighborhood where Ridi’s home is located a closed military zone last week.

According to Palestinian health officials, Israeli soldiers and settlers have killed 87 Palestinians so far this year. Palestinians have killed three Israelis, including two who were killed in the West Bank village of Tell last month.

Metz and Mohammed write for the Associated Press. Metz reported from Tel Aviv.